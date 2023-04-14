Charlottesville resident Margaret Thornton said she didn’t realize she was pregnant with her child until eight weeks of gestation.

“I was lucky in that I wanted my baby, I had the resources to stay healthy in pregnancy and to have a healthy baby,” Thornton said.

Still, Thornton noted that is not always the case with unexpected pregnancies and that the new restrictions on access to the abortion drug, mifepristone, will create complications for people.

Following a ruling from a Texas judge to halt access to mifepristone, and a Washington state judge’s ruling to protect access for some states, President Joe Biden’s administration asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the ruling pending an appeal.

On Wednesday night, a three-judge panel of the appeals court, based in New Orleans, maintained nationwide access to the medication, but set tighter parameters. Those include capping access at seven weeks of gestation — when Thornton hadn’t even known she was pregnant — and no longer permitting patients to receive mifepristone by mail.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the Biden administration will “seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court” to block the lower court’s restrictions on use of the drug.

For people who either don’t want to have a child or who can’t, “this ruling is almost certainly going to hurt them,” Thornton said.

For Richmond resident Meredith Hill, who has not had abortions but has been treated for miscarriages — “it’s changed family planning.”

Mifepristone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000, has been the first part of medicine-induced abortions or miscarriage-related health care. Mifepristone blocks the progesterone hormone, which is needed to continue a pregnancy. Afterward, another medication, misoprostol, can be taken to end the pregnancy.

Hill has suffered several miscarriages while trying to expand her family. She said mifepristone was a comforting option for her to resolve complications with her miscarriages. At high risk for heavier bleeding, she ultimately elected to have an in-office procedure instead.

Still, she worries what the future of reproductive care could look like for people seeking abortions or who have pregnancies that go awry.

While some miscarriages occur without complications, some people’s bodies don’t fully expel fetal tissue — putting them at risk for infection or sepsis.

“Everyone’s situation is a little bit different,” Hill said.

Thornton and Hill are not alone in their concerns.

Following the Supreme Court ruling last summer overturning federal abortion protections, each state has been able to restrict, ban or protect access to the procedure as anti-abortion advocates and abortion-rights advocates have made their cases to state legislatures.

During this year’s regular General Assembly session, Virginia lawmakers voted down several attempts to restrict or ban abortions — including a prohibition on most abortions after 22 weeks from Sen. Siobahn Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a practicing OBGYN.

Olivia Ganz Turner, president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, said her organization is “watching these important cases play out and is waiting hopefully to see that protections for women may stay in place.”

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said he expects the next phases of legal challenges to take at least the next year.

“We’re still a long way from final resolution to be sure,” he said.

In the meantime, he said he expects the updated restrictions to cause trouble for some people.

“Yesterday’s ruling made it more difficult by allowing seven weeks — when people may not know they’re pregnant,” he said. “So it’s very, very difficult.”

Some of those difficulties have already played out in Texas where its “Texas Heartbeat Act” has faced legal challenges for more than a year. Last month, five Texan women sued, asserting that their lives were put in danger when they needed abortions for medical reasons.

With the updated restrictions on mifepristone, the medication is still legally available in states that have not banned abortions. In the meantime, governors in New York, California, Massachusetts and Washington have ordered a stockpile of mifepristone in their states.

“And then there are all the questions, you know, is Virginia going to stockpile?” Tobias asked. “Probably the answer is ‘no.’”

WTVR reported Monday that Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he “didn’t have much of an opinion” on the Texas judge’s ruling, given the conflicting ruling in Washington state and that “there’s some of the legal process that’s still to go.”

There is no indication as to whether Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares plans to join any litigation with other states’ attorneys general.

