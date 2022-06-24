Abortion remains legal in Virginia but Youngkin wants a ban after 15 weeks

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion won't have any immediate impact in Virginia, where abortion remains legal up to the third trimester of pregnancy if doctors believe there is a health risk to the patient.

But GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday that he wants to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Although Democrats pledged to fight that effort, the governor potentially has the votes in the General Assembly to do it after a Democratic senator, Joe Morrissey of Richmond, announced support for restricting abortion.

The high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade also means more people seeking abortions are expected to travel to Virginia from other states, 26 of whom either had "trigger laws" to ban abortion if Roe was overturned or are expected to quickly enact bans or restrictions.

Youngkin said he asked a group of Republican legislators to work with his administration on abortion legislation they will introduce in the session that starts in January.

"The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states," he said in a statement. "I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life."

Youngkin said he has asked Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Dels. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland to "join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward.

While House GOP leaders who control the chamber support restricting abortion, Democrats, who hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate, pledge to defend abortion rights.

“This outrageous ruling does not change the law here in Virginia," said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. "Because of our strong state laws, abortion remains legal in Virginia. As other states face restrictions, Virginia will remain a safe haven for abortion care. We welcome everyone to make their reproductive health decisions free of government interference.

But Morrissey issued a statement Friday saying he supports legal abortion only "up to the moment a fetus can feel pain." If he sided with the Senate's 19 Republicans next year, GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears would be a tie-breaking vote to pass abortion restrictions in the legislature.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said by email that the legislative work group would prioritize "protecting life when babies begin to feel pain in the womb, including a 15-week threshold."

Experts say such "fetal pain" laws are scientifically unfounded.

"There is no science and evidence backing any of this stuff. ... There's no evidence that there's fetal pain at this point," said Terry McGovern, chair of Columbia University's Heilbrunn Department of Population and Family Health. "I feel like they have completely just disregarded science and evidence."

Morrissey did side with his fellow Democrats on an abortion vote a week ago. Youngkin wanted to end state funding to cover a small number of abortions - poor women pregnant with a fetus that has "a gross and totally incapacitating physical deformity or with a gross and totally incapacitating mental deficiency.”

Morrissey and Senate Democrats blocked Youngkin's attempt to cut that funding.

The end of Roe means states now choose whether to ban abortion and how to restrict it. Tennessee has a trigger law to make abortion illegal soon, West Virginia has a law banning abortion, and abortion is now banned in Kentucky because of a trigger law.

That means more people traveling to Virginia from other states for an abortion. The state has about 15 clinics.

Whole Woman's Health, a Virginia abortion provider, has already helped about 100 women travel from Texas to Virginia for an abortion after lawmakers there banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“Whole Woman’s Health will continue its long and proud tradition of providing high-quality, compassionate, personal abortion care in the remaining states where pregnant people’s needs and rights are still respected and protected under law," Amy Hagstrom Miller, Whole Woman's Health president and CEO, said in a statement after Friday's 6-3 ruling was released.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia and other organizations had already been working to educate women that abortion would remain legal here, after a draft version of Friday's high court opinion was leaked in May.

