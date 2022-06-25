Abortion ruling joins inflation as key issue in Va. congressional contests

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is another flashpoint in Virginia's most competitive congressional contests, joining inflation among the issues that will help determine control of the House of Representatives in November.

The three women in Virginia's congressional delegation, Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th support codifying abortion rights in federal law. Their Republican challengers, state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, Yesli Vega and Hung Cao, support the court's ruling that sends abortion regulations back to the states.

Luria, Spanberger and Wexton were first elected in 2018, as suburban opposition to President Donald Trump helped Democrats take a majority in the state's U.S. House delegation. Four years later, as Virginians cope with high gas and grocery prices, President Joe Biden's job approval rating in the state has dropped to 37%, according to a recent Roanoke College poll, creating headwinds for Democrats in tight congressional contests.

The abortion ruling adds another factor more than four months ahead of the election.

Spanberger, who is seeking a third term in a redrawn district now based in Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, said she strongly disagrees with the majority’s decision, "as it undermines the right to privacy and a woman’s right to choose."

“In response to this decision, there will be a renewed push among anti-abortion politicians to strip away fundamental liberties from the people they were elected to serve," Spanberger said. "As a federal lawmaker, I will work to restore a woman’s right to choose and protect our rights under the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution," which guarantees due process and equal protection of the laws.

Spanberger's opponent, Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and a deputy sheriff, praised the court's ruling, saying it "corrects the grave misreading" of the Fourteenth Amendment in the court's 1973 decision.

"The majority of Americans agree that we should have fewer abortions not more," Vega said.

"While this decision does not ban abortions, it does return control back to state governments to make their own careful and deliberate decisions on the issue of abortion as the representatives closest to the wishes and desires of their citizens. Those who respect democracy should respect and celebrate this decision."

June has also featured congressional hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in which Trump supporters sought to disrupt the counting of electoral votes confirming Biden's victory. Luria is a member of the panel.

In an interview Thursday with CBS News, a day before the Supreme Court's ruling, Gov. Glenn Youngkin reiterated that he believes Biden was duly elected president and again condemned the Jan. 6 attack. He also said Virginians are more focused on inflation, education and crime, the type of "kitchen-table issues" that propelled his 2021 election for governor.

"I do believe that Joe Biden was elected president of this country," Youngkin said, "and I think what happened on January 6 was awful - awful. It was a real blight on our democracy.

"I have to be honest, though. I talk to Virginians every day and what they're talking about is not January 6. What they're talking about is runaway inflation. They're talking about gas prices through the roof, grocery prices. They're worried about crime in their local neighborhoods."

Luria, a former Naval officer, and Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot and geriatric nurse practitioner, are facing off in a district based in Virginia Beach that became even more competitive in redistricting. The state Supreme Court's new map removed Norfolk, a Democratic stronghold, from the district.

Luria said the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "is a rollback of the rights of women in the United States. A woman’s right to choose should be made between a woman, her health care provider, and her faith. For the first time in our nation’s history, today’s women have less freedoms than previous generations."

Kiggans said in a statement that she applauds the decision to overturn Roe and "give Virginians and our elected representatives the opportunity to defend life in our commonwealth.

"As a nurse practitioner I believe all life is precious and must be protected," Kiggans said. "As a State Senator I have fought hard for legislation that gives mothers and families the support they need so they can always choose life.”

Wexton, a former state senator, faces Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain, in a redrawn Northern Virginia district based in Loudoun and Prince William counties. The district leans slightly toward Democrats. Democrat Terry McAuliffe edged Youngkin there in 2021 and Democrats have carried the district by larger margins in recent statewide elections.

Wexton called the court's decision "an all-out assault on women’s right to an abortion — our worst fears, realized — handed down by an extreme and partisan Court that is violating decades of precedent."

Cao said in a statement that he is "thrilled to see the Justices bravely stand by their decision after careful consideration of the law, sending the matter back to Virginia to decide for ourselves through our elected representatives." He added: "In Congress I will unequivocally support life."

Virginia's U.S. senators, Mark Warner, D-Va. and Tim Kaine, D-Va. criticized the ruling and said they will continue to support abortion rights in federal law.

Warner said the ruling "jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law."

Kaine said he is "deeply disturbed" by the decision "upsetting decades of precedent protecting the right of women to make fundamental personal decisions about contraception and abortion without unnecessary government interference."

In February and again in May the U.S. Senate defeated attempts to advance abortion-rights measures.

Kaine said in his statement: "We’re not going to give up on the fight to protect the right to choose.”