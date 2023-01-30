Activists rally in support of RGGI as public comment portal opens

A 60-day public comment period kicked off Monday as Gov. Glenn Youngkin seeks a regulatory route to repeal Virginia’s participation in a multistate carbon market.

Environmental advocates rallied outside the Department of Environmental Quality to make clear they are not happy with the governor.

The comment period will end March 31 and can be accessed on Virginia's Town Hall website. The Air Pollution Control Board will eventually vote on whether to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through regulations.

Colloquially called “RGGI,” the initiative is a cohort of 12 states in which energy producers trade emission reductions for credits, or else buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past the capped amount.

“The health and preservation of resources is directly linked to the maintenance of clean air and a stable climate,” said rally participant Jordan Seurattan of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.

“I implore you please submit comments opposing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s unlawful attempt to remove Virginia from [RGGI] and to defend Virginia's participation in [RGGI].”

The event was organized by Appalachian Voices, which is the Virginia chapter of both the Sierra Club and the League of Conservation Voters. Three people dressed variably as the governor, former President Donald Trump and Andrew Wheeler — who headed the Environmental Protection Agency in the Trump administration.

Wheeler has been controversial among environmental activists for his past as a coal lobbyist, and for overseeing rollbacks of environmental protections when he helmed the EPA. He was Youngkin’s pick for natural and historic resources secretary, but was rejected by the state Senate. He now oversees the Office of Regulatory Management. Activists suggest he is still influential over policies as there is still no permanent secretary more than a year into the Youngkin administration.

At an August air board meeting, acting secretary Travis Voyles called Virginia's participation in RGGI a “direct tax on consumers.”

That is because customers are paying $2.36 a month through a rate adjustment clause attached to customers’ bills.

A 2022 Youngkin administration report concluded: “Because of the captive nature of their ratepayers, the ability for power-generators to fully pass on costs to consumers, and the fact that the Code of Virginia dedicates RGGI proceeds to grants programs, participation in RGGI is in effect a direct carbon tax on all households and businesses."

Proponents of remaining in RGGI argue that the $2.36 a month is not a significant additional cost considering the fact that the money generated through the initiative funds energy-efficiency projects along with flood prevention and protection measures.

In December, Youngkin’s budget proposal included $200 million in funding for flood prevention projects. At the time, his administration said it was a first step toward replacing losses caused by Virginia's potential withdrawal from RGGI.

Activists and environmental organizations disagree.

“RGGI is law!” was repeatedly chanted by the crowd of about 20. A couple of people raised their fists in solidarity outside of their car windows while driving by on Main Street.

The latest effort to remove Virginia from the initiative follows a year of debate about whether the governor has the authority to do so. The General Assembly, then with Democrats leading the House and Senate, voted Virginia's participation into law, and 61 Democratic legislators argue that the decision is up to the legislature.

The regulatory route could see a vote in Youngkin’s favor as several members of the air board are his appointees — yet some members question if it is their purview to remove Virginia from RGGI.

The board is expected to take a vote at some point in 2023, with Voyles stating a goal to have Virginia out of RGGI by the end of the year.

