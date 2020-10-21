Additional early voting sites open; advance balloting surging

Richmond area voters have additional places where they can cast their ballots early, as advance voting reaches unprecedented levels locally and throughout the state.
Statewide through Tuesday, 1.55 million Virginians already had voted - 900,804 in person and 658,482 by mail, with 483,586 mail-in ballots still out, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The 1.55 million votes that already are in amount to 39% of the votes Virginians cast in the 2016 presidential election. The early voting surge, fueled by the pandemic and changes to state law that expanded the early voting window, has overwhelmed the tally from four years ago, when fewer than 575,000 Virginians either voted early in person or voted by mail.
Friday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. Voters can do so by clicking on elections.virginia.gov or by contacting their local voter registrar.
Under a state law that took effect July 1, voters can cast ballots in person through Oct. 31 at county voter registrars' offices. Several localities around the region are now giving voters additional options.
Chesterfield County this week added early voting sites at four public libraries:
* LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
* Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
* North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
* Ettrick-Matoaca Library - 4501 River Road
The satellite early voting locations, which double as ballot drop-off sites, are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This Saturday and next Saturday the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters registered in Chesterfield also still can vote early at the registrar's office, 9848 Lori Road. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This Saturday and next Saturday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Chesterfield as of Wednesday afternoon, 41,428 registered voters had voted in person and 22,936 had returned their absentee ballot from a total of 49,535 requested, said Registrar Constance Hargrove.
Richmond
The city will add two new early voting sites starting Saturday:
* City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
* Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
Through Oct. 31 both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Registered voters in Richmond also can cast ballots at the registrar's office at 2134 West Laburnum Ave. That office also is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and on Oct. 31.
Henrico County
In Henrico County, voters can cast ballots in person at the Western Government Center, 4305 East Parham Road, or at the Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road. Both sites are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
As of Tuesday evening, Henrico County recorded 41,644 residents who have already voted in person, an average of about 2,000 voters a day, said Registrar Mark Coakley.
"We used to tell you when to vote. We gave you 13 hours on a Tuesday. Now, you get to vote on a Saturday, on a Thursday, [and] you get to vote at 4:30 p.m. on a Friday night even though I want to go home," Coakley said at a community meeting Tuesday.
For mail-in ballots, of the 89,000 the county sent out, 28,000 had been returned, so far.
Hanover County
In Hanover County, 36% of all registered voters had cast a ballot as of Wednesday afternoon.
More than 17,000 residents had voted in person, while 8,236 mail-in ballots had been returned of the 12,616 issued, said Hanover Registrar Teri Smithson.
In Hanover registered voters can vote early in the Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This Saturday and next Saturday the office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Louisa County has added a second early voting site. Starting this week registered voters in Louisa can cast ballots in person at the Louisa Art Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters can cast ballots there this Saturday and next from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Louisa voters still can vote in person at the county registrar's office, at 1 Woolfolk Ave. That office also is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two Saturdays.
VPAP reports that the Richmond area's 7th District, site of a marquee match between Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, has seen an early voting jump of 163,454 over 2016, ranking second in the state to Northern Virginia's 10th District. The figure includes early in-person votes, returned mail ballots and mail ballots that have not yet been returned.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD
(804) 649-6023
Twitter: @jessmnocera