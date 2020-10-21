Additional early voting sites open; advance balloting surging

Henrico County

In Henrico County, voters can cast ballots in person at the Western Government Center, 4305 East Parham Road, or at the Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road. Both sites are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday evening, Henrico County recorded 41,644 residents who have already voted in person, an average of about 2,000 voters a day, said Registrar Mark Coakley.

"We used to tell you when to vote. We gave you 13 hours on a Tuesday. Now, you get to vote on a Saturday, on a Thursday, [and] you get to vote at 4:30 p.m. on a Friday night even though I want to go home," Coakley said at a community meeting Tuesday.

For mail-in ballots, of the 89,000 the county sent out, 28,000 had been returned, so far.

Hanover County

In Hanover County, 36% of all registered voters had cast a ballot as of Wednesday afternoon.

More than 17,000 residents had voted in person, while 8,236 mail-in ballots had been returned of the 12,616 issued, said Hanover Registrar Teri Smithson.