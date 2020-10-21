Additional early voting sites open in Richmond area; advance balloting surging

In Hanover County, 36% of all registered voters had cast a ballot as of Wednesday afternoon.

More than 17,000 residents had voted in person, while 8,236 mail-in ballots had been returned of the 12,616 issued, said Hanover Registrar Teri Smithson.

In Hanover, registered voters can vote early in the Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This Saturday and next Saturday the office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County has added a second early voting site. Starting this week registered voters in Louisa can cast ballots in person at the Louisa Art Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters can cast ballots there this Saturday and next from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa voters still can vote in person at the county registrar's office, at 1 Woolfolk Ave. That office also is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two Saturdays.