In a letter to state regulators, state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said he was “dismayed” and “upset” by chemical releases at a Hopewell plant that were reported in a Richmond Times-Dispatch story earlier this month.

The April 9 story documented violation reports collected by both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The reports identify releases by a chemical plant run by a company called AdvanSix; the releases included large volumes of harmful chemicals that went beyond the company’s permit limitations.

“The tonnage of sulfuric acid, phenol, and benzene that was released into the air and water is indefensible,” Morrissey wrote.

Morrissey represents the city of Hopewell in the Virginia state Senate. Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, represents the city in the House of Delegates. Their letter was addressed to Mike Rolband, director of the DEQ.

“With regard to the recent defalcations (cases of handling of money) by AdvanSix, neither Delegate Coyner nor myself were aware of these violations. Indeed we were never notified in our capacities as the sitting Senator and Delegate as to the toxic chemicals being released into the air and water,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey also cited concern with the life expectancy in Hopewell, which is five years shorter than the state average. He said he did not blame AdvanSix entirely, but that the chemicals being released were “certainly contributing factors.”

In a footnote, Morrissey said he and his children “regularly ski and swim in the Appomattox and James River and I had no idea that these pollutants were being discharged directly into the river.”

The Times-Dispatch’s reporting identified numerous stormwater runoffs, which contain nitrogen, a chemical that causes chemical dead zones that kill fish. The Times-Dispatch did not report that the company was releasing benzene, a known carcinogen, directly into the river.

The violation reports show documented releases of excess benzene occurred as recently as 2021, when a pressure relief valve malfunctioned.

From 2016 to 2019, the records show ambient air chemical releases that included benzene exceeded legal requirements each year. In 2018, the company released an average 38.55 pounds per hour, more than three times their limitation of 8.6 pounds per hour, according to DEQ documents.

AdvanSix has previously said The Times-Dispatch reporting is misleading, but has not identified any factual errors in its story. Janeen Lawlor, a company spokesperson, has said the violations were self-reported, that many have been corrected and that it “is not aware of any significant impact to the environment or risk to human health as a result of the operation of our plant.”

Morrissey offered assistance to Rolband and promised his support in backing any legislation in the 2024 General Assembly session.

The violation reports are publicly available online at Richmond.com.

The letter was also sent to The Times-Dispatch and is dated April 11, 2023.

Morrissey’s letter comes in the wake of a letter to the company from U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who took office earlier this year in a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Richmond.

In her letter, McClellan asked AdvanSix to show how it will change its operations to avoid future clean air and clean water violations and how the company will work with the Environmental Protection Agency and the DEQ to comply with federal and state regulations.

Concetta Manker, Hopewell’s interim city manager, announced earlier this month that the city plans to work with the EPA and the DEQ to investigate the violations and to help AdvanSix become compliant.

