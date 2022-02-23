Advocates, lawmakers want to address shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners

Lawmakers and advocates for more money for the short-staffed nurses who examine sexual assault survivors held a news conference Wednesday to highlight legislation they hope would help.

Sexual assault nurse examiners work in hospitals, where they collect evidence from and treat people who have been sexually assaulted in order to help with a prosecution in court. But of 95 counties in Virginia, only nine are home to a hospital or center with one of these nurses, and of those, only two have full-time staff, according to the nonprofit Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

That means many people who have been sexually assaulted, especially in rural areas, must travel long distances or out of state to see a nurse.

"Forensic nurses not only provide essential medical care to a victim of sexual assault or domestic violence during a very critical time, but they also collect the physical evidence needed in court cases to bring assailants and abusers to justice," said Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax.

Delaney filed a bill that's passed the House and would allow the nurses to provide court testimony remotely in certain proceedings to reduce the strain on staffing.

Lawmakers and advocates said the Senate's version of the new budget includes a dedicated $500,000 in additional spending on the forensic nurses. And they are backing a bill from Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, that's passed the House and is to be considered by the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

That bill would require the state to create guidelines for using money from the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund for salaries and equipment for sexual assault forensic examiners.

The $500,000 would help but would just be start at reducing the workload and strain on the nurses, advocates said.

Currently, only two hospitals, in Richmond and Fairfax County, have full-time sexual assault nurse examiners.

April Bennett, a sexual assault nurse examiner from rural Pulaski County, said many patients in Southwest Virginia drive hours for the services of a forensic nurse. She is the only such nurse in her county.

And at least 14 counties south and west of Pulaski have no formal forensic nurse program, she said.

"Many of those patients simply opt not to receive the services and not to go forward with anything because they don't have the time to spend a full, entire day trying to get services and have evidence collected," she said. "This does not help them heal and be able to move forward with their lives, and it does not help with the legal system with holding these suspects accountable."

This is a developing story and will be updated.