Advocates rally at the Bell Tower to support abortion access in Virginia

About 100 people gathered at Virginia’s Capitol Wednesday morning to speak in support of protecting abortion access in the state. Representatives of advocacy groups from around the state delivered speeches and chanted in front of the Bell Tower before the start of the legislature's special session.

Abortion laws were not on the agenda as lawmakers returned Wednesday, but members of the groups gathered to send a message to legislators.

“We are here to remind them who put them here and what we expect from them,” said Rae Pickett, a communications director with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, who emceed the event.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — a 49-year-old ruling that federally protected abortion access — Virginians in support of the procedure have braced for attempted restrictions or bans.

Current Virginia law allows for abortions under any circumstances until the end of the second trimester, or within the first 26 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion in the third trimester is legal only if three physicians attest that it is necessary to save the woman’s life or if continuing the pregnancy would “irremediably impair” her physical or mental health.

On June 24, the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he will work to ban most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or when a pregnant person's life is in jeopardy.

Youngkin said he has asked Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg and Dels. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, to work on legislation for the session that starts in January. Newman, has suggested that a 20-week standard could be a fallback option.

Efforts to further restrict abortion could fail in the state Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 edge and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, head of the Education and Health Committee, has pledged to block new restrictions.

As the issue often falls along partisan lines, state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, is seen as a potential swing vote. However, he has stated that he would support abortion until around 20 weeks — with exceptions for rape, incest or health of the mother for later-term abortions.

Morrissey said in a June statement: “As many know, I am personally opposed to abortion, just like Senator Tim Kaine. Still, I defend the position that women should have safe access to the procedure, at the very least, up to the moment a fetus can feel pain which many agree is 20 plus weeks of a pregnancy; in cases when a mother’s health or life is at risk; in cases of rape that result in a pregnancy; and in cases of incest that result in a pregnancy.

"Just to be very clear: I do not believe the government, whether Federal or State, should be telling women what to do with their bodies.”

When Morrissey walked by the gathering Wednesday morning, several attendees erupted into chants of “we won’t go back!”

At the rally, Richmond resident Meredith Hill said her life could have been in jeopardy had she not had an abortion.

Hill said she has experienced a missed miscarriage — which is when an embryo or fetus has miscarried but the pregnant person has not yet experienced symptoms.

“Getting this news while lying on the crinkly paper of the ultrasound room during what I went into fully expecting to be a visit filled with joy and excitement left me feeling shattered and confused,” Hill said.

She went on to explain that she underwent a dilation and curettage procedure to remove tissue from her uterus. The procedure is generally what is most common for abortions early in a pregnancy.

Christine Payne, a nurse, spoke of her support as a health care professional for people to have abortion access. She also urged attendees to consider abortion laws when they vote in upcoming elections.

“The activism we see here, the energy that we have today has to carry us to the polls this November when we vote for Congress and next November when the entire General Assembly is up for re-election,” she said as the crowd cheered.

Payne also discussed disparities in maternal health outcomes that Black women experience. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

“Any proposed abortion restriction will increase maternal death, especially among minority groups, as it stands now in the state of Virginia,” Payne said.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a member of the Legislative Black Caucus who was also a featured speaker at the event, said the issue is personal. She has previously spoken about complications when giving birth to one of her children and has championed abortion-rights legislation over the years.

“Tired” and “angry” were two words that McClellan repeated during her speech as she reflected on efforts to protect abortion access during her 16 years of serving in the House and Senate.

“I am angry that my daughter who I almost died giving birth to could have government insert itself into her decisions about whether when and how to become a mother,” she said.

“I'm tired of standing here 12 years after standing on the House floor pregnant — having to explain why abortion bans or restrictions of any kind, endanger pregnant people and endanger the doctor-patient relationship.”

Following the series of speeches, the groups entered the Capitol, where they could interact with legislators as they passed through the hallways and watch the special session from the gallery.