Afghan arrivals paused as Virginia tracks measles exposures with 6 cases confirmed

The Richmond-Henrico Health District is working with one Richmond-area hospital where people may have been exposed to measles, while the Piedmont Health District is tracing potential exposures at Fort Pickett, near Blackstone in Nottoway County.

Potential exposure also is a concern in Northern Virginia, where refugees entered the country through Dulles and have been initially processed at the Dulles Expo Center nearby in Fairfax County. Some refugees also have received medical care in local hospitals in the region.

"On the basis of Dulles, it's probably quite a significant effort under way," Forlano said.

The federal government is vaccinating all Afghan arrivals against measles and other childhood diseases that are uncommon in the U.S. Virginia recorded one case of measles last year and two the previous year.

It also is providing vaccines and other prophylactic measures to prevent measles among people who may have been exposed, Forlano said, especially young children, pregnant women and others with compromised immune systems.

"I think what we would be most concerned about are individuals who are too young to be vaccinated [children under one year old]," she said.