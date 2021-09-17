Afghan evacuation operation 'drawing down' near Dulles, but thousands still waiting to enter U.S.

A 24-hour-a-day processing center for welcoming Afghan refugees to Northern Virginia is "drawing down" its operation, with flights into Washington Dulles International Airport paused into next week because of at least 10 measles cases among children evacuated to military bases in Virginia and other parts of the country.

But the U.S government's plans aren't clear for more than 12,000 Afghan refugees waiting in other countries for transport to a new home here after fleeing from the return of Taliban rule over Afghanistan.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, wants to know the government's timetable for ending Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Pickett and seven other U.S. military bases that were housing 53,000 Afghans earlier this week, as well as its plans for ensuring adequate medical care for refugees to avoid overwhelming surrounding communities.

"While Operation Allies Welcome should and must continue, it is important to recognize the context in which each site exists and the impact on nearby communities," said Spanberger, whose district includes Fort Pickett and surrounding Nottoway County, in a letter on Thursday to the Federal Emergency Management Agency official coordinating the effort with the Security of Homeland Security.