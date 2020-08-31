African American history curriculum 'tainted' and 'incomplete' in Virginia, report finds

The draft proposal for the U.S. history curriculum suggests a broader look at lynching, the abolitionist movement, voting laws that disenfranchised African Americans, the Great Migration and African American pop culture.

“To think about the place of African Americans in American life is to make all American history more comprehensible, more honest and more accurate,” said Edward Ayers, a historian and former president of the University of Richmond, who led the commission’s work on technical changes. “It is to make that history more sobering, but also more inspiring.”

It’s unclear how state education officials will respond to the proposed technical changes.

“The superintendent will be meeting tomorrow with department instructional staff to begin the process of reviewing the recommendations,” said Virginia Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle.

The commission also issued recommendations on teacher training. The group’s report proposed revising the teacher evaluation and performance standards to require “cultural proficiency efficacy.” The commission also is proposing a requirement that every Virginia educator certify that they have enrolled in teacher training related to cultural competency by 2022.