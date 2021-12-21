After 130 years, Lee statue's time capsule will be opened on Wednesday

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday plans to witness the opening of the 130-year-old time capsule that workers retrieved Friday from the pedestal of the removed Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

Northam plans to watch the opening of the "1887 Confederate time capsule" in a lab at the Department of Historic Resources in Richmond.

On Friday morning workers removing the pedestal discovered a copper box measuring 14 by 14 by 8 inches. Its contents are believed to include Confederate memorabilia, including potentially a rare photo of President Abraham Lincoln in his grave.