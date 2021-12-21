After 134 years, Lee statue's time capsule will be opened on Wednesday

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday plans to witness the opening of the 134-year-old time capsule that workers retrieved Friday while taking apart the pedestal of the Robert E. Lee statue he ordered removed from Monument Avenue.

Northam plans to watch the opening of the "1887 Confederate time capsule" in a lab at the Department of Historic Resources in Richmond.

On Friday morning workers removing the pedestal discovered a copper box measuring 14 by 14 by 8 inches. Its contents are believed to include Confederate memorabilia, including potentially a rare photo of President Abraham Lincoln in his grave.

Erected in 1890, the statue of Lee that stood on Monument Avenue for more than 130 years came down in September. State officials announced this month that they would disassemble the 40-foot granite plinth and then give the plot of land to the city of Richmond.

The Northam administration said historians believe a time capsule was placed in the pedestal on Oct. 27, 1887, more than two years before the unveiling of the Lee monument.

In September a masonry crew spent a day looking for the time capsule to no avail. They were looking near the base. It turned out the time capsule was embedded 20 feet up.