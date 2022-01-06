After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response

He added he has a "tremendous amount of compassion for those who got stuck in that scary situation," and has directed a report to look into the state's response.

More snowfall was anticipated overnight on Thursday. The Virginia National Guard, at the request of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, will deploy 50 soldiers and airmen split between the Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia area and Southwest Virginia to assist localities in removing storm debris.

The state’s pretreatment of roads for this storm began on Wednesday and continued Thursday. The interstate was not pretreated ahead of Monday’s snowfall because it was preceded by rain.

Northam, as he did during a call with reporters on Tuesday, shifted some of the blame for the chaos on the interstate to the drivers out on the road that day.

"We knew that the storm was coming. We put warnings out. Why don't you start asking some of these individuals that were out on the highway for hours, one, did you know about the storm? Two, why did you feel it was so important to drive through such a snowstorm?" Northam said. "And three, in hindsight, do you think maybe you should have stayed home or wherever you were, rather than getting out on Interstate 95?