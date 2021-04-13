After consequential session, Speaker Filler-Corn turns to defending House majority this fall

When she first got to the House of Delegates 11 years ago, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn remembers being the only mother of school-age children on the chamber’s floor.

The Fairfax Democrat is now the first woman to ever preside over the House, which, she says, has been remade by the diversity of perspectives Democrats have ushered in: women and Black lawmakers lead key committees, Latino and Asian Americans have recently organized their own caucuses, and Indian Americans now have one of their own in a House seat.

Filler-Corn, speaker since January 2020, says it’s led to the kind of legislation a broad coalition of Virginians can get behind, a key point she hopes will drive public support for Democrats this November.

Now that the General Assembly's regular session is over, Filler-Corn is turning her sights to protecting and growing her party’s majority this fall, when all 100 seats in the House will be up for grabs. In her coffers, her team reports is $1.75 million with which to defend her party's power, a record for a House speaker.

In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Filler-Corn said voters will see a contrast between Democrats' coalition and Republican lawmakers, who she said are still loyal to former President Donald Trump.