After consequential session, Speaker Filler-Corn turns to defending House majority this fall

When she first got to the House of Delegates 11 years ago, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn remembers being the only mother of school-age children on the chamber’s floor.
The Fairfax Democrat is now the first woman to ever preside over the House, which, she says, has been remade by the diversity of perspectives Democrats have ushered in: women and Black lawmakers lead key committees, Latino and Asian Americans have recently organized their own caucuses, and Indian Americans now have one of their own in a House seat.
Filler-Corn, speaker since January 2020, says it’s led to the kind of legislation a broad coalition of Virginians can get behind, a key point she hopes will drive public support for Democrats this November.
Now that the General Assembly's regular session is over, Filler-Corn is turning her sights to protecting and growing her party’s majority this fall, when all 100 seats in the House will be up for grabs. In her coffers, her team reports is $1.75 million with which to defend her party's power, a record for a House speaker.
In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Filler-Corn said voters will see a contrast between Democrats' coalition and Republican lawmakers, who she said are still loyal to former President Donald Trump.
Filler-Corn said the influence of Trump, though no longer in the White House, will weigh heavily on the November election as an energizer for Democrats. Anti-Trump fervor was broadly credited with Virginia’s “blue waves” in 2017, when Democrats gained 15 House seats, and in 2019 when they gained control of the House and the state Senate.
“Trump may not be in office, but the you know the Trump style, you know, politics, and beliefs and policies are still alive in the Virginia Republican Party,” Filler-Corn said. “I see my role as, let’s make sure everybody knows exactly what we accomplished. And just what would be at stake if we were to lose the majority.”
From one angle, the election will be a referendum on the Democratic agenda, which has yielded headline after headline noting liberal change in the former capital of the Confederacy, the “first state in the South” to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults and to end the death penalty, among other changes.
Filler-Corn listed bills increasing the minimum wage, forcing utilities to ramp up clean energy production, expanding voter protections, doing away with some mandatory minimum sentences, legalizing marijuana, abolishing the death penalty, banning discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and more.
“[The caucus members’] personal experiences, professional experiences, backgrounds - diversity of all kinds - led us to the issues that we focus on, and in turn the specific details of each bill,” Filler-Corn said.
She added that she’s confident these issues have broad support among voters. She pointed to bills Republicans rejected that polling shows have majority public support, including the legalization of recreational use of marijuana or the removal of a now-symbolic ban on gay marriage from the Virginia constitution.
Asked if her praise for diversity among House Democrats contrasts with her support of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Attorney General Mark Herring - white men running against history-making candidates of color in Democratic nomination contests for statewide office - Filler-Corn said both have proved effective in the roles they're seeking. McAuliffe, governor from 2014-18, is seeking to return to the Executive Mansion. Herring is seeking a third term as attorney general.
"When I think of what McAuliffe accomplished as governor, without having a Democratic legislature, it's exciting to think of what he will be able to do moving forward," she said.
House primaries
A record number of House Democrats are facing incumbents this fall, which Filler-Corn says is a “perfect example” of continuing fervor within the party after Trump’s time in office.
Of the 54 Democrats in the House seeking re-election, 16 face primary challenges - in many cases from Democrats who highlight themselves as more progressive. (Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, is not seeking re-election; she is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.)
“The fact that so many of my members have primaries shows that there's a lot of energy, and there's a lot of enthusiasm. You know, I look at that as a plus,” she said. Filler-Corn has, or plans to endorse all Democratic incumbents who request her backing.
Police policies
But it also shows rifts within the Democratic Party over the role of police, particularly amid nationwide tension related to violent police interactions with Black people. As protests continue in metropolitan Minneapolis over the police shooting of Daunte Wright, Virginia is investigating a traffic stop in the town of Windsor that saw a Black U.S. Army medic pepper-sprayed by police.
Filler-Corn declined to say whether she supports abolishing qualified immunity for police officers outright. But she voted in favor of a bill introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, that would have made it easier for people to sue police officers for civil damages over civil rights violations.
In September 2020 a Senate panel killed Bourne’s bill without much fuss. The bill was not re-introduced in the regular session this past winter. Pressed on the issue, Filler-Corn suggested that lack of support in the Senate rendered the proposed policy dead on arrival.
“There are times when bills are passed by one body and not the other - need I say more - which is important when you're thinking about how to spend your time,” she said.
She was much more emphatic when asked about calls to divert funding from police and toward social services, in hopes of minimizing the role of law enforcement in society.
“Defunding the police. I don't really like that term, obviously, at all,” Filler-Corn said, noting that the legislature’s budget included pay raises for police officers and more money for training.
The idea and the term “defund the police,” don’t have much support among most Democratic leaders in Virginia, but opposition to the concepts has electrified Republican voters. Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, who is seeking the party's nomination for governor, was the only Democrat who opposed a budget amendment allocating $1 million to state and local police for training on how to identify drivers who are under the influence of drugs, as the state moves to legalize simple possession of marijuana.
“I think there's a lot of individuals that go into law enforcement because they want to help people, and they want to do the right thing. But systemic racism exists in every institution, and we need to help hold all of these institutions to a higher degree level of accountability,” Filler-Corn said.
COVID-19
The speaker said that for the broadest swath of voters, the pandemic will be top of mind. In some ways, the election will also test public support for how the state - controlled by Democrats - handled the COVID-19 crisis.
“We governed responsibly, we governed swiftly, and we provided support and assistance to those most vulnerable, those most heavily impacted as a result of all this crisis,” she said. She highlighted legislation forcing school districts to reopen for in-person classes next school year, which did receive broad support from Democrats but was introduced by a Republican.
House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert has challenged Democrats’ handling of pandemic, arguing they bowed down to teachers unions and kept schools closed longer than necessary - a key talking point among Republicans running for office.
“From day one of this pandemic, Republicans have been working to give parents a real choice for their kids — either virtual school, or a 5-day-a-week in-person option,” Gilbert said in a statement.
He said Democrats also spent “months making life easier for criminals, more difficult for police.”
“November will be a referendum on one-party rule in Virginia,” Gilbert said. “That’s why we’re confident voters will return a Republican majority to control this fall.”
