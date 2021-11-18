After GOP sweep some Democrats say outreach to minority voters was lacking

"I could not be more proud of the work our campaign did to reach out to and lift up communities of color in every corner of the Commonwealth," said Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and a co-chair of the McAuliffe campaign.

Organizers on the ground said that while outreach did take place, it didn’t start early enough, and couldn’t match the turnout by voters in the GOP base, including rural voters.

“When the barriers are so high for our folks to come and enthusiasm is low, while there are no barriers to our opponents, that’s how we lose,” said Alexsis Rodgers, the Virginia director for Care in Action, an advocacy group for domestic workers that ran a field program to urge turnout among Black and immigrant voters.

“If you just lost your loved one, are providing care for someone in your household, have picked up an extra job, it’ll be hard for you to participate," said Rodgers, a 2020 candidate for mayor of Richmond. "That’s why we’re focused on making sure that our folks don’t just get a reminder the week before. That’s not enough.”

Nearly everyone interviewed for this story agreed that Democrats came up short in their field organizing efforts, like door-to-door canvassing, particularly in a contest as close as Virginia’s race for governor.