After he was toast as Soviet leader, Gorbachev was the toast of Richmond

Less than 16 months after he stepped down as the Soviet president, Mikhail Gorbachev embarked on a four-day speaking tour in Virginia that featured multiple stops in Richmond and an address at the University of Virginia that marked Thomas Jefferson's 250th birthday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported at the time that Gorbachev's April 1993 appearances at The Richmond Forum, the University of Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, UVa and Poplar Forest - Jefferson's Bedford County retreat - collectively brought the former Communist leader $125,000.

"It's a good little bundle all together," said Barbara Fitzgerald, then spokesperson for the Richmond Forum.

Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at 91, led historic reforms and oversaw the end of the Cold War as the last Soviet leader, but a coup attempt in August 1991 weakened his grip on power. He saw a number of former Soviet republics declare their independence before he resigned that Dec. 25.

Arriving at the Richmond Forum, Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, insisted on entering the theater - then called the Mosque - by strolling through the lobby and down the center aisle.

At the time Gorbachev spoke at the forum, Boris Yeltsin, his successor in the Russian Republic, was in a standoff with parliament.

"For almost 100 days now, we have seen scenes of almost Shakespearian passion," Gorbachev said. "We cannot waste an hour."

Gorbachev called for reforms, such as new elections, privatization of state property and land, and protection of ethnic and religious minorities.

He acknowledged making missteps during his six-year tenure.

"Yes, sometimes we were too slow in making political decisions," he said. "And sometimes we paid a high price for it."

At UVa, Gorbachev praised Jefferson during a celebration that brought 13,000 people to the Lawn.

"Today, as yesterday, the man born here two and one half centuries ago is still a magnet capable of attracting the hearts and minds of a new generation," Gorbachev said through an interpreter. "He is moving in the flow of time."

Citing democratic movements throughout the world, Gorbachev said: "This is not just a national celebration but an international celebration."

At Poplar Forest, Gorbachev said: "It's my pleasure to be here in the first Camp David."

The former Soviet leader also cited his efforts toward openness and ending the Cold War.

"I find great satisfaction that our two nations were able to meet each other halfway," Gorbachev said.

"It was a long road, as you know, from your Declaration of Independence to where you are today. ... I hope our road, from the declarations we made, will be much shorter."

Gorbachev returned to Richmond in November 1993. He was among a host of high-profile speakers addressing business executives at the Fortune 500 Forum at the Jefferson Hotel.

Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, said he was a bit concerned that a number of the other speechmakers were aides or supporters of President Bill Clinton.