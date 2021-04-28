After tough year for families, 'more help on the way' from Richmond and Washington

The plan also would cap child care expenditures for families at 7% of their annual household income.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor and his wife "have made access to early childhood education a top priority - and they are thrilled to see President Biden take these steps on a national level."

Biden and his wife, Jill, are expected to tout his education proposals Monday during a visit to Yorktown The president also was expected to focus on his family and education plan during his speech Wednesday to a joint session of Congress.

Pam Northam, like the president's wife, is a teacher who believes in the power of early childhood education.

“For the past three years we’re focused on pay equity for early educators through $8 million in state grants, expanding Pre-K access to three and four-year-olds, and making quality childcare affordable for Virginia families," the first lady said in an email on Wednesday. "We are excited to have the Biden Administration joining this effort at the federal level.”

The big difference is that the Filler-Corn's bill is now state law, while Biden's plan is a proposal that includes an income tax hike on the highest earners that would have to pass Congress.