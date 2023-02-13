Exactly three months after a fatal shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia, the General Assembly has passed two bills designed to deter future acts of violence.

On the evening of Nov. 13, three UVa student-athletes were killed and two others injured as they returned from a trip to Washington, D.C.

The next day, authorities arrested Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVa student and Henrico County native, and charged him with murder. The university's threat assessment team had become aware of Jones about two months earlier, when another student reported that Jones talked about possessing a gun.

On Monday, both chambers of the General Assembly passed identical bills — Senate Bill 910 and House Bill 1916 — that direct how threat assessment teams at public colleges respond when they discover a potentially dangerous person on campus.

It is unclear if the bill would have changed UVa's response as it investigated Jones. The university has not answered specific questions about the actions it took in the months before the shooting, citing an investigation undertaken by Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The bills now head to the desk of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"When we look back on it and say what could have been done better, I think this bill gets at how it is to be done better," said Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, one of the sponsors.

Under the bills, when a threat assessment team discovers an "articulable and significant threat," it must obtain available criminal and health records for the person, notify local police and disclose the specific threat.

The bills also would create a task force to determine best practices for threat assessment teams, and they would require team members undergo training.

It is not always easy to find health records for a student, Gene Deisinger, a former director of threat management at Virginia Tech, said last month. If a student does not disclose where he or she has received mental health treatment, schools may not know where to look. And record holders are not always required to release that information.

It is unclear if Jones' actions could have been considered "articulable." He never made threatening comments, UVa Police Chief Tim Longo said in November.

Threat assessment teams at colleges respond in different ways, Newman said, and these bills direct them to follow the same path. Some teams are more proactive than others, Deisinger said, noting that a more proactive team requires greater investment.

In 2021, Virginia Tech's team reviewed nearly 500 cases. Virginia Commonwealth University, in contrast, examined 66 in the 2021-22 school year.

