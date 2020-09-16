AG Herring's office urges court not to hear Kanye West's appeal after removal from Virginia presidential ballot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office is urging the state Supreme Court not to hear Kanye West’s appeal of his ouster from Virginia’s presidential ballot, saying it could wreak havoc with Friday’s scheduled start of absentee voting.

Lawyers for the rapper and entrepreneur’s campaign “ask this Court to overturn the circuit court’s decision and direct local election officials to reverse course as late as September 18 - the same day that those same officials must mail ballots to nearly one million people and have ballots available for in-person absentee voting,” Herring’s office writes in asking the court to turn down the appeal.

“Appellants are simply too late. Virginia’s localities have already sent the ballot to the printers and granting the relief appellants request risks throwing the election into chaos.”

On Sept. 3, Richmond Circuit Judge Joi Taylor ordered state elections officials to bar West from Virginia’s ballot, finding that 11 of the elector oaths West submitted “were obtained by improper fraudulent or misleading means” or were otherwise invalid.