AG Herring's office urges court not to hear Kanye West's appeal after removal from Virginia presidential ballot

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office is urging the state Supreme Court not to hear Kanye West’s appeal of his ouster from Virginia’s presidential ballot, saying it could wreak havoc with Friday’s scheduled start of absentee voting.
Lawyers for the rapper and entrepreneur’s campaign “ask this Court to overturn the circuit court’s decision and direct local election officials to reverse course as late as September 18 - the same day that those same officials must mail ballots to nearly one million people and have ballots available for in-person absentee voting,” Herring’s office writes in asking the court to turn down the appeal.
“Appellants are simply too late. Virginia’s localities have already sent the ballot to the printers and granting the relief appellants request risks throwing the election into chaos.”
On Sept. 3, Richmond Circuit Judge Joi Taylor ordered state elections officials to bar West from Virginia’s ballot, finding that 11 of the elector oaths West submitted “were obtained by improper fraudulent or misleading means” or were otherwise invalid.
West’s lawyers, E. Mark Braden and Trevor M. Stanley of the Washington firm Baker & Hostetler, assert that the plaintiffs in the case - two Suffolk residents who sued state elections officials, saying they did not intend to sign up as electors for West - have no private right of action under the state’s election code.
The lawyers also accuse the circuit court of a rush to judgment for refusing to delay the proceedings through Labor Day weekend in order to give West’s campaign sufficient time to respond.
Herring’s office asserts that even in ordinary circumstances, preparing to mail out absentee ballots 45 days before an election is a time-consuming task.
“But these are not normal circumstances. The process is particularly complicated this year because localities must account for proper social distancing, sanitization, and potential quarantines or illness of those who would otherwise assist with this process.”
Herring’s office says demand for absentee ballots is soaring amid the pandemic and 806,173 absentee ballot requests already have been approved - “more than 158,000 more than were approved during the entirety of the 2016 presidential elections.”
Herring’s office asserts that West’s campaign “slept on their rights” by waiting too long to seek redress from the Supreme Court.
“Appellants demand that Virginia’s election officials do the impossible: print, assemble, and mail hundreds of thousands of ballots in a single day.”
