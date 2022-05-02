AG questions redacted info in offshore wind case

The Virginia Attorney General's Office is questioning the volume of redacted records filed at the State Corporation Commission related to the cost of Dominion Energy's proposed offshore wind farm.

The office's Division of Consumer Counsel made a filing on Friday asking Dominion Energy to justify the need for the confidential material in a case pending before the commission, and asking the commission to make more information available to the public.

"This a public utility project that will be funded entirely by captive ratepayers with a dollar-for-dollar rate recovery mechanism," the filing said. "Captive ratepayers have the right to know how much of their money is being committed to pay for a project at the time it is being proposed."

Dominion’s $9.8 billion plan is the largest energy project ever undertaken in Virginia. The wind farm would be the largest in the country and one of the largest in the world.

A response from Dominion is optional, but if the company does respond, the attorney general wants Dominion to provide descriptions of the documents that are confidential, explain why confidentiality is needed and describe in detail the harms that would happen if the records were public.

The General Assembly, through a 2020 state law called the Virginia Clean Economy Act, directed the commission to approve the utility-owned wind farm at a customer cost of up to $9.8 billion.

Dominion filed an application to the commission in November for approval of the project and its associated costs. Public comment is open, and hearings in the case will begin May 16.

The AG's Division of Consumer Counsel has already questioned the cost of the project, and Friday questioned the public transparency.

It's not unusual for information to be redacted in public filings made at the State Corporation Commission, but there's a general presumption of public disclosure.

Information can be made confidential in the public record, however, if there's a risk of financial harm to the company or its suppliers, for example.

So Dominion Energy was allowed to keep certain information about the cost and cost analysis of its project confidential. State Corporation Commission staff responded in written testimony, and much of that response was redacted, the attorney general noted in the filing.

"Consumer Counsel presumes these redactions reflect Company designations of information that is deemed either Confidential or [extraordinarily sensitive]," the filing said. "There is material throughout this testimony, however, where the basis for protective treatment is not apparent."

The filing said the scope of the redacted information would make it "difficult for any meaningful examination of this important testimony to take place in public session."

Asked how the company planned to respond to the filing, Dominion spokesman Jeremy Slayton said by email that the utility "is committed to an open and transparent regulatory process while maintaining important protections for its customers, and intends to work collaboratively with the Attorney General and State Corporation Commission staff."

