Gazing at the three silvery grain elevators at the southern end of
Richmond Marine Terminal that helped power Virginia’s $1 billion jump in agriculture exports, Gov. Glenn Youngkin had one question for the operator: “What would it take to get you to build another?”
Farm and forest exports from Virginia are booming, and a key reason is facilities like the Richmond port, Youngkin said, before taking a closer look at the Richmond port’s 121-acre facility where one of the
Virginia Port Authority‘s Virginia Express barges was almost finished loading its 140 truck-trailer-sized containers.
Many of those containers were filled with elevator operator Scoular’s soybeans or Virginia-raised and sawed lumber.
Virginia agriculture exports rose to $5.1 billion last year, from $4.07 billion in 2021 and $3.22 billion in 2020.
China is the state’s biggest agriculture market, buying $1.45 billion worth of products last year. Soybeans and soybean meal are the state’s top exports, followed by pork.
“It’s pretty cool,” Youngkin said, after touring the facility and playing what he said was his favorite role: chief marketing officer for the state, as he pitched the idea of a fourth elevator to Gavin Bradshaw, Omaha-based Scoular’s lead merchant for international grains and oilseeds.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Richmond Marine Terminal on Monday.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
He liked what he saw of Richmond’s port, he said.
“We just need to double the capacity. And sell, sell, sell,” he added.
Facilities like Richmond’s terminal — though no longer a port of call for sea-going ships like the Icelandic carrier that used to come because Virginia apples were so popular in that North Atlantic nation — play a critical role in knitting the state together, Youngkin said.
Like the port authority’s groundbreaking inland port at Front Royal, the terminal allows the wharves of Hampton Roads to reach deep into the countryside, he said, adding that the state is looking seriously at another inland export-import facility in Southwest Virginia.
“I talk to businesses that aren’t here yet every day,” he said. “And they can feel comfortable locating in Southside, in Southwest Virginia on the I-81 corridor, in central Virginia because they can have access to a transportation infrastructure that’s second to none.”
Farm and forest products are a staple at the Richmond port, said Virginia Port Authority chief executive officer Stephen A. Edwards.
The authority’s thrice-weekly barge service means it is easy for the state’s farmers to reach international markets, he said.
Each of Scoular’s elevators holds 18,000 to 20,000 bushels of grain, and most of what they do is empty semi-trailers full of grain, which takes as little as 5 or 6 minutes, and then load thousands of bushels at a time into 40-foot long shipping containers. Farmers also bring loads in pickup trucks, Richmond terminal manager Christina Saunders told Youngkin.
Edwards said the port authority is planning improvements to speed the flow of cargo at Richmond, including new steel fenders to replace the aging and cracked wooden ones on its 1,570-foot long wharf.
That will allow the terminal to work two barges at the same time — and Edwards is hoping to boost that three-times-a-week service to a six times a week.
In addition, the authority is making a drop zone for truckers, so they do not have to wait in line at the main security gate to deliver their containers. The idea is for the terminal to run a shuttle service transporting containers from the drop zone through the gate to be staged for loading on the barges, saving time and money for the long-haul trucks.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center left, tours Richmond Marine Terminal with Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III, center right, as Stephen A. Edwards, left, Virginia Port Authority CEO, and Christina Saunders, manager of Richmond Marine Terminal, give them the tour on Monday.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
The dozens of turquoise-painted trailer chassis that the authority owns and parks in Richmond, as it does at its main facilities in Hampton Roads, are also a key initiative to speed trucks in and out. They were a major reason why Virginia’s ports did not see the kind of backups and logjams that plagued most American ports during the pandemic.
New lighting, meanwhile, will extend the hours the terminal can operate, Edwards said.
Youngkin said he is going to push Virginia agricultural products on his first trade mission later this month in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
Japan is a big buyer of Virginia soybeans and pork; Korea buys beef and cotton and Taiwan is a major buyer of Virginia grain, he said.
“Now we can sell them even more,” he added.
How states increased jobs over the last 20 years
Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has weathered multiple major financial crises, natural disasters, and dramatic shifts in consumer behaviors. Yet the vast majority of states have managed to grow enough jobs to keep the nation's economy going.
The U.S. has added close to 21 million jobs since 2003, while the population has grown nearly twice that amount. Over that time, more than two dozen states have increased their employment by double-digit percentages.
Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the percentage change in jobs from the second quarter (Q2) 2003 to Q2 2022, breaking ties according to which state had more overall job gains. For additional context about the labor force and earnings, statistics were also gathered from BLS data on average weekly wages, unemployment, and labor force participation, and state population information from Census Bureau data.
The second quarter of 2022 marked the point at which most states had recovered all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic—the biggest shock to the U.S. workforce and economy since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Some states have seen high-wage jobs grow more quickly than others over the last two years, including North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, according to credit rating agency
Fitch Ratings.
Over the two decades studied for this ranking, workers 55 and older became an increasing
share of the national workforce, and a far larger proportion than younger workers. In fact, roughly all of the employment growth from 2000 to 2020 was driven by workers 60 years and older, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the bullish stock market of 2020-2021 pushed many older workers to
retire or depart the workforce. According to a study from the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, the pandemic added more than one million Americans to the retired population—but retirement was often preceded by a period of unemployment, meaning that many may have chosen to retire when they weren't able to find another job. Older Americans have also suffered the largest share of pandemic-related deaths.
A few states have seen near-stagnant job growth or an overall loss of jobs compared to 20 years ago, including West Virginia,
Louisiana, and Michigan. In West Virginia, economists at West Virginia University point to an overreliance on the coal export industry and low participation rate in the workforce as forces holding back economic growth. Only 1 in 2 adults in the state are working or looking for work.
Continue reading to see how states stack up regarding job increases over the last two decades.
#51. West Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: -2.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 685,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 672,100
- Percent population change since 2003: -2.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $573
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,013
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 55.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.2%
#50. Michigan
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 4.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: -0.1%
--- 2003 population: 10.0 million
--- 2022 population: 10.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $728
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,183
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
#49. Louisiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +1.5%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,067
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
#48. Vermont
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 297,800
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 297,700
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.7%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $609
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,135
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.6%
#47. Connecticut
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.1%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 3.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $874
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,458
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
#46. Ohio
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.8%
--- 2003 population: 11.4 million
--- 2022 population: 11.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $654
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,127
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.0%
#45. Rhode Island
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 482,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 488,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.1 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $671
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.4%
#44. Illinois
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 6.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +0.2%
--- 2003 population: 12.6 million
--- 2022 population: 12.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $751
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,325
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
#43. Mississippi
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.5%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $887
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.5%
#42. Maine
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 605,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 637,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +6.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $569
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,086
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
#41. Wisconsin
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.5%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,097
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.4%
#40. Kansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.9%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $591
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,039
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.5%
#39. Pennsylvania
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.8%
--- 2003 population: 12.4 million
--- 2022 population: 13.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $689
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,252
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.7%
#38. Maryland
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $761
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,378
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 69.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.9%
#37. New Jersey
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.7%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 9.3 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $850
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,440
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.9%
#36. Missouri
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.7 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $639
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,106
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.0%
#35. Hawaii
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.5%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 569,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 612,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $635
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.8%
#34. Alaska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 305,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 329,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,237
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.1%
#33. Indiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.3%
--- 2003 population: 6.2 million
--- 2022 population: 6.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $623
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,083
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.1%
#32. New Mexico
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 755,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 822,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.6%
--- 2003 population: 1.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,040
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 63.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 56.9%
#31. Iowa
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $572
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,057
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 67.8%
#30. Kentucky
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.6%
--- 2003 population: 4.1 million
--- 2022 population: 4.5 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $608
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,070
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 58.1%
#29. New Hampshire
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 614,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 671,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $692
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,349
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.6%
#28. Minnesota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 5.1 million
--- 2022 population: 5.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,289
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 75.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.5%
#27. Alabama
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.7%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $602
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,069
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.2%
#26. Arkansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +10.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +11.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 3.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $546
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.0%
#25. Wyoming
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 252,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 280,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.5 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $563
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,048
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
#24. Nebraska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 887,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 988,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $565
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,060
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 74.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 70.0%
#23. Delaware
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 408,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 456,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +24.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $748
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
#22. New York
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 8.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.6%
--- 2003 population: 19.2 million
--- 2022 population: 19.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $851
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,587
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
#21. Massachusetts
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.7%
--- 2003 population: 6.4 million
--- 2022 population: 7.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $849
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,637
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.0%
#20. Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +17.9%
--- 2003 population: 7.4 million
--- 2022 population: 8.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $719
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,316
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.9%
#19. Washington DC
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 651,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 747,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +18.2%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $1,150
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $2,139
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 5.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 72.9%
#18. Oklahoma
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +14.7%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $566
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,016
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.7%
#17. California
- Percent employment change since 2003: +18.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 15.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 17.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.7%
--- 2003 population: 35.3 million
--- 2022 population: 39.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $790
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,572
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
#16. Tennessee
- Percent employment change since 2003: +20.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +20.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.8 million
--- 2022 population: 7.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
#15. South Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +21.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 374,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 454,000
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 0.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $507
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 73.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.9%
#14. South Carolina
- Percent employment change since 2003: +21.5%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.3%
--- 2003 population: 4.2 million
--- 2022 population: 5.3 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $578
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,043
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 63.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.5%
#13. Georgia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +26.6%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 10.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $684
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,221
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.3%
#12. Oregon
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.5%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $651
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,253
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 8.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
#11. Montana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +24.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 404,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 504,800
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.9 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,028
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.6%
#10. North Carolina
- Percent employment change since 2003: +25.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.0%
--- 2003 population: 8.4 million
--- 2022 population: 10.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $621
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,160
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.5%
#9. Florida
- Percent employment change since 2003: +27.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 7.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +30.8%
--- 2003 population: 17.0 million
--- 2022 population: 22.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $630
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,186
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.3%
#8. North Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +30.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 319,100
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 416,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.0%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $516
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,131
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.3%
#7. Washington
- Percent employment change since 2003: +31.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.5%
--- 2003 population: 6.1 million
--- 2022 population: 7.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $747
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,569
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.2%
#6. Colorado
- Percent employment change since 2003: +32.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +29.0%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $724
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,361
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.5%
#5. Arizona
- Percent employment change since 2003: +33.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +33.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 7.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $673
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,220
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.9%
#4. Nevada
- Percent employment change since 2003: +35.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +41.3%
--- 2003 population: 2.2 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $658
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,163
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.2%
#3. Idaho
- Percent employment change since 2003: +39.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 590,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 824,200
- Percent population change since 2003: +42.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.4 million
--- 2022 population: 1.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $538
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,009
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
#2. Texas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +42.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 9.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 13.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +36.3%
--- 2003 population: 22.0 million
--- 2022 population: 30.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $686
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,284
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.8%
#1. Utah
- Percent employment change since 2003: +56.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.0 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +43.2%
--- 2003 population: 2.4 million
--- 2022 population: 3.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $588
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,137
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.1%
This story originally appeared on Swyft Filings and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
