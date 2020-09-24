Ahead of Friday rally, health officials warn Trump event might violate state health restrictions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Health officials in the Hampton Roads area are warning that a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump on Friday may swell to more than 250 people — the state’s gathering limit — which they called a “severe” health risk.

As such, the local health district on Thursday asked the owners of the airport hangar that is the rally site to reconsider hosting the event, while state health officials reminded the airport authority of its power to enforce the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, according to letters obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The airport rally organized by the Trump campaign will be the president’s first formal campaign appearance in Virginia this year, a state where challenger Joe Biden is leading in the polls.

The event, announced Tuesday and planned for Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, is open to the public. It's unclear how many people the campaign expects will attend. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign in Virginia directed questions about the rally to the campaign’s national operation, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.