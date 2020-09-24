Ahead of Friday rally, health officials warn Trump event might violate state health restrictions

Health officials in the Hampton Roads area are warning that a campaign rally featuring President Donald Trump on Friday may swell to more than 250 people — the state’s gathering limit — which they called a “severe” health risk.
As such, the local health district on Thursday asked the owners of the airport hangar that is the rally site to reconsider hosting the event, while state health officials reminded the airport authority of its power to enforce the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, according to letters obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The airport rally organized by the Trump campaign will be the president’s first formal campaign appearance in Virginia this year, a state where challenger Joe Biden is leading in the polls.
The event, announced Tuesday and planned for Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, is open to the public. It's unclear how many people the campaign expects will attend. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign in Virginia directed questions about the rally to the campaign’s national operation, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Peninsula Health District "understands the Make American Great Again event will draw thousands (estimates of up to 4,000) of people into the city of Newport News,” the local health director, Natasha Dwamena, wrote in a letter to Atlantic Aviation, the company whose address is listed on the campaign’s event page.
“An event of this size during the COVID-19 pandemic is a severe public health threat.”
As part of the state’s Phase Three COVID-19 rules, attendance at public and private gatherings must remain below 250 people. Entertainment venues, including concert halls and sports venues, are exempted from that limit and can host events up to 1,000 people.
Dwamena asked the company to reschedule or cancel the rally, or to scale down the event to 250 people. Dwamena also cited “considerable evidence from similar events held by this organization” that shows that mask-wearing and social distancing are not being enforced by organizers, leading to fears that the event will violate related state rules.
An Atlantic Aviation receptionist reached by phone Thursday said Atlantic Aviation is not hosting the event, but rather a group called “Spirit of Liberty.” The receptionist declined further comment and directed further questions to Atlantic Aviation’s corporate office. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Atlantic Aviation, a company that provides aeronautical services to aircraft, is located within Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.
State health officials on Thursday also sent a letter to the executive director of the airport, Michael Giardino, reminding him of his power to enforce the state’s health directives.
Airports in Virginia are considered their own political subdivisions, with powers similar to those of cities and counties.
The letter specifically cited the state’s gathering limit of 250 people, the executive order requiring masks, and business guidelines for employers.
“You have the authority to enforce the commonwealth's laws and regulations within your facility, and we appreciate your continued cooperation,” Virginia Health Secretary Dan Carey and Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine wrote in a letter. Similar letters were sent to airport directors across the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Sept. 10 that he had lifted extra COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads given an improved health outlook. On July 28, citing a surge in the region’s cases, Northam had announced heightened restrictions for a subset of the state’s eastern region: Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County.
In Nevada, a business is facing a $3,000 fine for hosting a Sept. 12 Trump rally that violated state COVID-19 rules.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_