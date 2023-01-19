Alexsis Rodgers on bid for McClellan's seat, legislative priorities

A few weeks ago, Alexsis Rodgers was pushing a cart of sealed boxes filled with ballots into a small conference room at the Democratic Party of Virginia headquarters.

As the chair of Virginia’s 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee, she was at the helm of managing a Democratic firehouse primary following the Nov. 28 death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

Nearly 28,000 people voted, with state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, receiving about 85% of the tally to become the party's nominee and potentially the first Black woman in Virginia to ascend to Congress.

Now, Rodgers hopes to succeed McClellan in Virginia’s Senate.

“I’m a millennial. I’m a queer brown woman in Richmond, the capital of the Confederacy — and there’s an opening for someone like me because of people like [McClellan] who have opened doors in our communities,” she said.

If McClellan were to win and resign her Senate seat before the end of the 46-day session in late February, Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, would set the date for a special election to fill the current 9th District Senate seat. That seat includes all of Charles City County and parts of Richmond, Hanover and Henrico counties.

Then, later in the year, all 140 seats in the legislature will be up for election on newly drawn district maps — McClellan’s will become District 14.

Because Rodgers has an address in both the 9th District and the 14th District, a spokesperson for her said she will be eligible to run for both a potential special election and later in the year when Virginia holds elections on the new maps.

If elected, Rodgers said she aims to continue work on some of the issues that McClellan has championed in the state Senate.

“For me, it's about continuing in that spirit of service and fighting for the issues that also matter to me like access to abortion, making sure that our teachers are well taken care of and our students have the ability to thrive in their learning environment and making sure that our health care is protected,” she said.

Rodgers is the latest in a growing list of Democratic candidates vying for the state Senate seat. Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, had announced for McEachin's seat before dropping out of the congressional nomination fight and endorsing McClellan. Now, he is running for her possibly soon-to-be-vacated seat. Additionally, Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, said she plans to run for the seat, and Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Monday that he is “strongly considering” running as well.

Rodgers, who ran for mayor of Richmond in 2020 and lost to incumbent Levar Stoney, has not served as an elected official, but she has spent years assisting them. She worked as a policy director when former Gov. Ralph Northam was lieutenant governor, and she currently works as a director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Rodgers said she first became interested in public service and politics around the time of the 2008 recession. Her father was let go from his job at Circuit City, a now-defunct electronics store, and she began to take notice of how other working families were struggling and the role that the government could play in assisting people.

“When he lost his job … a lot of things shifted as far as, like, how we pay the bills and what priorities we had and I was about to go to college,” Rodgers explained. “It rocked my world in a way that allowed me to really think about how the recession and decisions around economic policies really impacted working families.”

With Republicans controlling the House of Delegates and Democrats controlling the Senate, Rodgers said she hopes her candidacy is about more than “holding the line” for Democrats in the Senate. She said she hopes to infuse more progressiveness into her party if elected.

Noting how Democrats did not accomplish all they set out to when they held majorities in both chambers, Rodgers said she plans to push her colleagues in the Senate to be “bold.” She believes Democrats can take back the House in 2023.

“What's at the top of my list is just making sure that you know, we're not just holding the line for democratic progress,” she said. “But we're continuing to advance what we know working families need.”

