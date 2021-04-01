 Skip to main content
All adults in Virginia will be eligible for a vaccine by April 18, Northam says
Richmond Raceway Vaccine

In mid-February, Ashleigh Trobaugh, a registered nurse at Godwin High School, drew a dose of the Moderna vaccine at Richmond Raceway.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Surrounded by massive crowds, Dr. Avula gets his own COVID vaccination

By April 18, COVID-19 vaccines will be freely available to all Virginians over the age of 16, Gov. Ralph Northam promised on Thursday. 

The target date the state set for doing away with eligibility barriers will come a little less than two weeks before President Joe Biden's nationwide goal of May 1. Northam said that nearly all high-risk Virginians who have registered for a vaccine have received one, and the remainder will receive invitations in the next two weeks. 

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel — and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” Northam said in a statement.

“We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first. Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible.”

