All eyes on Virginia as voters choose the next governor

Virginia's voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose the state's next governor in a tight contest widely seen as a test of electoral politics in the post-Trump era.
While national news outlets frame the outcome as a sign of the political mood ahead of next year's congressional midterms, it also will serve as a Virginia referendum on Democrats' control of state government.
The contest for governor offers a contrast. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, governor from 2014 to 2018, seeks to join Mills Godwin as the state's second popularly elected governor to serve a second term. Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive, is making his first run for elective office. Activist Princess Blanding is running as the Liberation Party candidate.
The Richmond area will have a big say in the outcome, says Bob Holsworth, a longtime Virginia political analyst and former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.
"Does Chesterfield return to a day where the GOP wins by 15,000 votes, or stay close, which is good for McAuliffe?" Holsworth said. "Can Democrats generate strong turnout in Henrico? Does the casino help the turnout in Richmond?"
In 2017, Ralph Northam became the first Democratic candidate for governor to carry Chesterfield since 1961. Henrico has trended blue in recent statewide contests.
"The Richmond suburbs are important in this," Holsworth said.
The contest for lieutenant governor features Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William and Republican Winsome Sears, a former delegate and business owner. The victor will become only the second woman to win statewide office in Virginia. Democrat Mary Sue Terry was elected attorney general in 1985 and re-elected in 1989.
In the contest for attorney general, incumbent Democrat Mark Herring is seeking a third term. He faces Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach.
On Tuesday voters also will determine control of the House of Delegates. All 100 seats are up for election. Democrats currently hold 55 seats to Republicans' 45, with perhaps a dozen hotly contested seats in play. The state Senate is not up for election until 2023.
Virginia and New Jersey are the only states that elect a governor the year after a presidential election and Virginia's race usually is more competitive. That, along with Virginia's proximity to Washington, means Virginia's contest often gets outsize attention as a barometer of national political trends.
Trump factor
Former President Donald Trump, who lost Virginia by 10 points last year, was scheduled to hold a tele-rally on Monday night urging his Virginia supporters to back Youngkin and Virginia's other GOP candidates. Youngkin did not plan to participate.
Youngkin has appeared to avoid linkage to Trump late in the campaign, hoping to retain the former president's Virginia base while courting suburban swing voters by emphasizing hot-button education issues and his own proposals for lower taxes.
McAuliffe is touting his efforts as governor to diversify the economy and invest in education. He also has repeatedly tried to pin Youngkin to Trump.
The former president issued a statement Monday morning in which he tied himself to Youngkin and once again urged his supporters to turn out for the GOP nominee.
"The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other," Trump said.
"Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education."
Trump again made unfounded charges about Virginia's electoral process.
"Also, I am not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, lots of bad things went on, and are going on," Trump said. "The way you beat it is to flood the system and get out and vote."
Holsworth said that if Youngkin prevails on Tuesday, it will be a new model for Republican candidates.
"GOP governors in bluer states," like Maryland's Larry Hogan, "don’t talk about election integrity, critical race theory. They don’t court the evangelical vote like Youngkin has," Holsworth said.
"A Youngkin win would be a roadmap for Republicans," Holsworth said. It would mean "he’s solved a problem people didn’t think had a solution: how to combine the rural conservative vote with the suburban, more affluent vote."
Both of the major party candidates closed with a flurry of appearances around the state. McAuliffe was scheduled to attend get-out-the-vote events Monday in Roanoke, Virginia Beach, Richmond and Northern Virginia. Youngkin was scheduled to hit rallies in Roanoke, Richmond, Virginia Beach and Loudoun County.
Election night uncertainty
In addition to the closeness of the contest, the mixture of early voting and day-of voting could again cause uncertainty on election night.
Through Sunday, a total of 1.14 million Virginians already had voted - 858,646 in person and 283,662 by mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. (Early in-person voting closed Saturday.)
In 2020, many localities reported their Election Day votes first, which skewed toward Trump and other Republicans. Later that night localities reported their early votes, which skewed Democratic. That led to a late "blue wave" and swings in the reported results from Republicans to Democrats.
This year the situation might be reversed. VPAP warns that this could lead to an early "blue mirage" on Tuesday night, rather than a "red mirage."
For example, Fairfax County, Virginia's largest locality, plans to post its early in-person absentee votes first, shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m. It will then post its mail-in votes, followed by the votes cast in person on Tuesday.
Democrats ordinarily carry Fairfax County in statewide elections, but the size of the margin likely will be critical to Tuesday's result. Northam carried Fairfax by 138,000 votes in 2017 en route to defeating Republican Ed Gillespie by 9 percentage points statewide. McAuliffe won Fairfax by 68,000 votes in 2013, when he edged Republican Ken Cuccinelli statewide by 2.6 points.
The 2017 contest had a 47% turnout, Virginia's largest in a race for governor in 20 years. Higher turnout traditionally helps Democrats because it boosts their margins in the state's largest cities and counties.
McAuliffe's hopes Tuesday likely depend on a formula that has enabled Democrats to win every statewide contest since 2009.
Democrats win by dominating the state's population centers - particularly the 10 localities with populations of 200,000 or more. These are the Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun; the city of Richmond and neighboring Henrico and Chesterfield counties; and the large Hampton Roads cities of Norfolk, Newport News and Chesapeake.
A key to Tuesday's outcome is whether Youngkin can hold down the Democrats' margin in Fairfax County and flip several of the big population centers - such as Chesterfield and Loudoun - while rolling up wins in rural counties across the state.
