All eyes on Virginia as voters choose the next governor

Youngkin has appeared to avoid linkage to Trump late in the campaign, hoping to retain the former president's Virginia base while courting suburban swing voters by emphasizing hot-button education issues and his own proposals for lower taxes.

McAuliffe is touting his efforts as governor to diversify the economy and invest in education. He also has repeatedly tried to pin Youngkin to Trump.

The former president issued a statement Monday morning in which he tied himself to Youngkin and once again urged his supporters to turn out for the GOP nominee.

"The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other," Trump said.

"Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education."

Trump again made unfounded charges about Virginia's electoral process.

"Also, I am not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, lots of bad things went on, and are going on," Trump said. "The way you beat it is to flood the system and get out and vote."