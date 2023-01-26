Ally compromises on governor's push for $200M in transportation funds

A powerful legislative ally of Gov. Glenn Youngkin has stepped back on a proposal that would have diverted up to $100 million each year in state transportation revenue into a fund that the governor would control for grants to boost economic development projects, while removing legislative oversight and a cap on the size of grants.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, introduced a substitute on Thursday for Senate Bill 1106 that would restore legislative oversight of the Transportation Partnership Opportunity Fund and require that it receive money through the state budget process instead of taking it directly from the state funds for highway construction and maintenance, public transit, rail and other priorities.

Youngkin is seeking to expand the fund to support major economic development projects - reportedly including an effort to woo the FBI to move its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to a proposed Springfield site in Fairfax County. Newman indirectly alluded to that project by mentioning a potential involvement of a "federal agency" in a presentation to the Senate Transportation Committee - including Chairman David Marsden, D-Fairfax, and several Northern Virginia senators.

"I appreciate what you're trying to accomplish," Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, told Newman, before raising concerns about potentially "opening the floodgates" for political decisions about how state transportation dollars are spent instead of going through the Smart Scale program for ranking priority projects.

Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller said the governor needs a way to devote money quickly to transportation improvements to land economic development prospects that do not have time to go through Smart Scale or a review by a legislative commission for "major employer investment project approval."

"They say, 'That's really nice. We love your state, but we're going to North Carolina,' " Miller told the Senate committee. "That's a real problem."

"This is something that is desperately needed," he told Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, who was skeptical that the legislation, even as revised, would give too much discretion to the governor and his Cabinet secretaries over how the money is spent.

"I would feel more comfortable if there were just a few more guardrails around this," Favola said before the committee voted unanimously, with one abstention, to approve the revised proposal and refer it to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee for a closer look.

Originally, the Senate bill and its House companion, House Bill 2302, proposed by Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, would have taken existing safeguards away by eliminating a requirement that the governor notify the General Assembly money committees on money that is granted from the fund. The original legislation also would have removed a cap on the amount that the governor could grant a project.

But the overriding concern among transportation advocates was the potential skimming of $100 million a year for a fund that would hold up to $300 million for the governor to use at his discretion.

"As it is written, it would create a transportation slush fund without real guardrails," said Trip Pollard, a senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

In addition to the legislation, Youngkin included provisions in his proposed budget to transfer $100 million from surplus funds in the Virginia Transportation Infrastructure Bank and $200 million from additional revenues forecast for the Commonwealth Transportation Board, on which Miller served for eight years.

Newman acknowledged the concerns and rewrote the bill to eliminate the specified diversion of money to the opportunity fund. Under the revised bill, the assembly money committees would have "complete control of the money that would go into" the fund, he said.

"It could come from transportation funds," he said. "It could come from general fund [budget] money."

Youngkin's proposal is supported by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and other advocacy groups for transportation improvements to boost the state's economy.

"I think it makes a lot of sense to have a dedicated source of revenue for these kinds of economic development projects," said Jason Stanford, representing the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance.

Environmental organizations commended Newman for the substitute proposal, but expressed concern over the lack of legislative involvement at the front of the process to review grants to support economic development projects.

Hunter Jamerson, representing the SELC and the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, urged the committee to require grant approval by the Major Employer Investment Project Approval Commission, or MEI, a legislative panel that played a critical role in shaping the incentive package, including transportation improvements, that won the Amazon East Coast headquarters in Arlington in 2018.

"I think the General Assembly should have some say on particular projects," Jamerson said.

Newman balked at the amendment because of the time it would take for a project to clear review and allow the governor to grant money for transportation improvements to support it.

"I don't think we can do this at the speed of MEI," he said.

The committee agreed to let the finance committee debate that issue, but restored a deleted provision of current law to protect the state's transportation Smart Scale program.

Some transportation advocates remain concerned about the precedent set last year when the General Assembly and Youngkin appropriated $470 million in general budget funds to help pay for a $750 million project to widen Interstate 64 for a 29-mile stretch through New Kent County to York County. This year, legislators have proposed about $2.5 billion in budget amendments to help pay for highway projects in their districts.

"Regardless of the merits of these projects, we should not sidestep Virginia’s award-winning Smart Scale process for prioritizing transportation funding using objective criteria, and we should not raid the General Fund for highway projects – especially when we have a record transportation budget," said the SELC's Pollard.

