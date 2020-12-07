Alongside members of Breonna Taylor's family, Northam ceremonially signs bill banning no-knock warrants

Calls for justice and reform, originating in Louisville upon the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, have resounded in Virginia.

On Monday, sitting next to two of Taylor’s aunts, Gov. Ralph Northam marked the passage of a law banning police from executing no-knock warrants, like the one Louisville police officers used on the night they fatally shot Breonna Taylor, during a botched raid in March.

Using a ceremonial pen that will soon belong to Taylor’s mother, Northam ceremonially signed “Breonna’s Law,” highlighting Virginia as one of only three states to pass such legislation in the wake of Taylor’s death.

“We hope this encourages other states. Hopefully Kentucky can step up to the plate and follow what Virginia is doing,” said Bianca Austin, one of Taylor’s maternal aunts, alongside another of Taylor’s aunts, Tahasha Sholloway.

During the ceremony, both women wore black shirts that read “no more no-knocks,” and face masks with Taylor’s name and photo. They emphasized that justice for Taylor won’t be realized until the officers involved in her killing face criminal charges - officials in Kentucky have so far declined - but celebrated Virginia for being “on the right side of this fight.”