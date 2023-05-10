Cigarette giant Altria Group Inc. settled some 6,000 lawsuits for various damages arising from its former stake in the troubled vaping firm JUUL.

The Henrico County-based firm, which makes the nation’s top-selling Marlboro cigarettes, said it is setting the cases for $235 million.

“While we continue to believe the claims against us are meritless, we believe this settlement avoids the uncertainty and expense of a protracted legal process and is in the best interest of our shareholders,” said Murray Garnick, Altria’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

“This settlement brings to a close the vast majority of our pending JUUL-related litigation,” he said.

Altria shed all of its $12.8 billion investment in JUUL earlier this year, but it also invested in another e-cigarette company, NJOY. Altria had owned 35% of JUUL.

JUUL’s e-cigarettes stirred controversy because some had sweet, candy-like flavoring, before the Food and Drug Administration banned all e-cigarette flavoring other than tobacco or menthol.

The FDA also issued an order barring JUUL from selling any of its e-cigarettes, but later stayed that order.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered the coordination or consolidation of federal individual and class action lawsuits related to JUUL in October 2019.

The cases include about 50 alleging economic hardship, as well as 4,500 personal injury actions and approximately 1,500 lawsuits from governments, mostly comprising suits from about 1,400 school districts.

Some 750 state court cases are also involved in the settlement.

This settlement does not apply to three cases brought by state attorneys general, 35 cases brought by Native American tribes, 17 antitrust cases or three Canadian cases.

The settlement remains subject to the parties entering into one or more final settlement agreements approved by the relevant courts.

Altria’s second quarter financial results will reflect a pre-tax charge of $235 million due to the settlement.

