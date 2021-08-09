Amid concerns over transparency, Democrats announce eight finalists for appellate judgeships

Democrats in control of the General Assembly on Monday announced the names of eight finalists for open spots on the Court of Appeals of Virginia.
The candidates will be interviewed at a public hearing that's largely for show because Democrats did the bulk of the work behind closed doors, a tactic that brought criticism from Republicans.
Lawmakers will interview candidates for the Court of Appeals and other posts at 8 a.m. Monday.
The General Assembly earlier this year voted to expand the appeals court to 17 judges and allow a right of appeal for all civil litigants in Virginia, meaning the court would have a bigger workload. Democrats hope to make the court more diverse. Of the finalists agreed to by the House and Senate, four of the eight are Black.
"We are bringing forward an opportunity for an unprecedented level of diversity to the bench, as we move to certify these candidates," House Majority Leader Charniele Herring said in a statement. "Asking for input from experts across the Commonwealth, we have a great combination in race, gender, practice area, and geography."
Democrats used the Virginia State Bar and a number of legal associations in Virginia to vet or interview the candidates; more than 80 names have been in the mix.
Republicans have complained that Democrats used a secret process to narrow down contenders.
Here are the finalists:
• Dominique A. Callins of Front Royal, an attorney at Simms Showers LLP in Leesburg.
• Doris Henderson Causey of Henrico, managing attorney of the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, and the first African American president of the Virginia State Bar.
• Vernida R. Chaney of Alexandria, formerly of the Fairfax County public defender's office, the Northern Virginia Capital Defender's office, and now with Chaney Law Firm PLLC in Fairfax.
• Frank K. Friedman of Roanoke, chairman of the appellate team at Woods Rogers PLC.
• Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Junius P. Fulton.
• Lisa M. Lorish of Charlottesville, an assistant federal public defender.
• Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Daniel E. Ortiz.
• Stuart A. Raphael of Arlington County, a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth and a former Virginia solicitor general.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
