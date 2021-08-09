Amid concerns over transparency, Democrats announce eight finalists for appellate judgeships

Democrats in control of the General Assembly on Monday announced the names of eight finalists for open spots on the Court of Appeals of Virginia.

The candidates will be interviewed at a public hearing that's largely for show because Democrats did the bulk of the work behind closed doors, a tactic that brought criticism from Republicans.

Lawmakers will interview candidates for the Court of Appeals and other posts at 8 a.m. Monday.

The General Assembly earlier this year voted to expand the appeals court to 17 judges and allow a right of appeal for all civil litigants in Virginia, meaning the court would have a bigger workload. Democrats hope to make the court more diverse. Of the finalists agreed to by the House and Senate, four of the eight are Black.

"We are bringing forward an opportunity for an unprecedented level of diversity to the bench, as we move to certify these candidates," House Majority Leader Charniele Herring said in a statement. "Asking for input from experts across the Commonwealth, we have a great combination in race, gender, practice area, and geography."