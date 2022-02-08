Amid Youngkin's court fight, Virginia Senate moves to make masks optional at school

Opponents of mask mandates in schools are using the power of the legislature to let parents decide whether to send their child to school with a facemask.

The Virginia Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would prevent local school boards from levying mask mandates, and from punishing students whose parents opt to send their child to school without a mask.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, filed the provision Tuesday as an amendment to a bill about in-person learning introduced by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico.

Nine Democrats voted in opposition, and two abstained from voting.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is tied up in two remaining legal disputes challenging his executive order giving parents the power to opt out of mask mandates, hailed the Senate vote as a "victory for parents and children."

Youngkin plans to fast-track the bill to becoming law once it reaches his desk, meaning that it could be the law in less than two weeks.

Tuesday's vote in the Democrat-controlled Senate is a significant bipartisan victory for Youngkin. The measure will face another procedural vote in the Senate on Wednesday, and will then head to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates, where the measure is expected to pass.

School districts and parents are waiting clarity amid the pending legislation and multiple lawsuits related to the issue.

On Monday, the Virginia Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to Youngkin’s executive order filed by a group of parents in Chesapeake.

That ruling came three days after an Arlington County judge found that Youngkin does not have authority to supersede the judgment of local school boards in setting policy for reducing the threat of COVID to students, teachers and other school employees.

In Albemarle County last week a group of parents of students with disabilities filed a lawsuit in federal court against Youngkin, alleging his executive order allowing masks to be optional for schoolchildren violates the Americans With Disabilities Act and other federal law. Meantime, in Loudoun County, a group of parents who support Youngkin's order sued the local school board over its continuing mask requirement.

In the Richmond area, Richmond and Henrico County school officials continue to require masks while Chesterfield and Hanover counties recently moved to make masks optional.

The Senate bill will still face opposition from Democrats in the House. On Tuesday, Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said that while other Democrat-led states like New Jersey are planning doing away with mask mandates, their decisions come as the omicron variant recedes. She notes Youngkin's executive order on masks came while cases were still surging.

Youngkin and Petersen instead argued that the actions by other states show that making masks optional has overwhelming public support, regardless of party affiliation.

Once the measure reaches Youngkin's desk, the governor is planning to add an emergency clause to the bill, according a spokeswoman. The clause would require approval from the legislature. If Youngkin is successful, masks could be optional for all students across the state as soon as Feb. 21.

"This shows that when we work across the aisle, we put Virginians first," Youngkin said in a statement.

This is a developing story.