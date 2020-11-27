An icon and now an ornament, Old City Hall gets new life after 126 years

Senate Clerk Susan Schaar loves to listen to tourists when they first behold Old City Hall, a spired Victorian Gothic masterpiece that looks nothing like its celebrated neighbor in the adjacent square, the Virginia Capitol.
Thomas Jefferson designed the Capitol with a Roman temple in mind, but architect Elijah Myers was building for the Gilded Age of late 19th-century America. When the Old City Hall building was completed in 1894, its cost had soared from $300,000 to $1.3 million, reflecting its splendor.
"It's so different," Schaar said of the visitors' reaction to Old City Hall. "It's like a castle. They think it's pretty cool."
So does the Virginia Capitol Foundation, which is featuring the 126-year-old national and state historic landmark on the newest holiday ornament it is selling to raise money for its mission of preserving the heart of Virginia government in and around Capitol Square in Richmond. Schaar, House Clerk Suzette Denslow and Foundation Chairman Charlie Seilheimer will present the new ornament to first lady Pam Northam Dec. 1.
The honor is well timed for a building that is undergoing the "most comprehensive restoration" since it was completed in 1894 to house Richmond city government, according to Dena Potter, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of General Services.
The agency is managing the overhaul as part of a $300 million project to build a new home for the General Assembly at North 9th and East Broad Streets, a parking garage on the opposite corner and a tunnel to the Capitol.
Old City Hall sits on the north side of Capitol Square, between the new assembly building site and the Patrick Henry Building, the former Library of Virginia which now houses the governor's office.
The building, which served as City Hall from 1894 to 1971, has a politically storied history, as the Capitol Foundation recounts on an index card that comes with the ornament. It was built in seven years by a combination of Black and white tradesmen after the city reversed a rule that had prohibited "colored mechanics" from working on the project.
"Local African American iron workers, masons, plasterers, plumbers, and carpenters were critical during construction," the foundation said.
Old City Hall narrowly escaped destruction after Richmond decided to build a new City Hall on other side of East Broad Street in the early 1970s. Preservation organizations fought to save the building, which the state purchased in 1981 and initially leased it to the Historic Richmond Foundation, which still holds a conservation easement on the building's exterior and inside atrium to ensure its preservation.
"Forty years ago, Historic Richmond saved Old City Hall with the assistance of a broad-based and diverse group of more than 1,100 volunteers led by Jack Pearsall, Neil November, and Dr. Frank Royal, among many others," Historic Richmond Executive Director Cyane Crump said Friday. "Today, we still have an interest in Old City Hall and are delighted to see [the Department of General Services] bringing new life to this distinctive historic building."
"We are particularly pleased to see the work to seal the exterior building envelope, and the restoration of the magnificent cast iron atrium – one of the best examples of cast iron in the country - to its original 1893 color scheme," Crump said.
She thanked the state and Quinn Evans Architects for ensuring "this civic landmark will once again provide a dignified and elegant home for our civic government and, with its Capitol Square neighbors (both old and new), will continue to set the standard for architectural excellence in civic buildings."
The state already has removed 861 windows from the four-story building and begun refurbishing them. It is replacing the skylight over the lobby, repairing the roof and "repointing" the exterior granite and updating the interior with modern safety systems, as well as installing new elevators and making the building accessible to people with disabilities.
The renovations are practical and aesthetic. The state is replacing the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems in the building, but it also is restoring the multi-colored interior of Old City Hall to "its original, historically accurate wood-toned color scheme," said Potter, the state spokesperson.
When the work is competed in 2022, it will house a combination of state executive and legislative agencies as part of an agreement to compensate the General Assembly for a cost-saving decision to lower the new General Assembly Building from 16 to 14 floors. "When they eliminated two floors in the General Assembly Building, we didn't have enough space to put people back in the building," Schaar said.
"It would have been great if we had been able to do what was originally planned," she said. "It didn't work out that way, but it's right next door [to the new assembly building] and it is a way to save a historic building, so it's all working out."
Tenants will include the Division of Capitol Police, the Department of Legislative Automated Systems, the Virginia Capitol Foundation, the Council on the Preservation of Capitol Square and the Department of Human Resources Management, which runs the executive branch personnel system.
"The fact that the building was saved by the legislature when it was going to be torn down, I think it's very appropriate that we're going to be occupying part of the building," said Schaar, who has worked for the Senate since 1974, the last 30 as clerk.
