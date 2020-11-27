An icon and now an ornament, Old City Hall gets new life after 126 years

"We are particularly pleased to see the work to seal the exterior building envelope, and the restoration of the magnificent cast iron atrium – one of the best examples of cast iron in the country - to its original 1893 color scheme," Crump said.

She thanked the state and Quinn Evans Architects for ensuring "this civic landmark will once again provide a dignified and elegant home for our civic government and, with its Capitol Square neighbors (both old and new), will continue to set the standard for architectural excellence in civic buildings."

The state already has removed 861 windows from the four-story building and begun refurbishing them. It is replacing the skylight over the lobby, repairing the roof and "repointing" the exterior granite and updating the interior with modern safety systems, as well as installing new elevators and making the building accessible to people with disabilities.

The renovations are practical and aesthetic. The state is replacing the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems in the building, but it also is restoring the multi-colored interior of Old City Hall to "its original, historically accurate wood-toned color scheme," said Potter, the state spokesperson.