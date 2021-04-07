An ounce of marijuana and limited home cultivation will be legal in Virginia starting July 1

Virginia will legalize possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana for adults this summer, an accelerated timeline meant to curb the disparate impact of prohibition on people of color in a Southern state remade by its Democratic legislative majority.

The General Assembly on Wednesday backed a proposal from Gov. Ralph Northam to allow Virginians over the age of 21 to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to four cannabis plants at home starting on July 1. Legalization will come with immediate spending on police training and public education, but without a legal marijuana market, which remains years away.

Virginia joins nearly 20 other states that have voted to legalize recreational marijuana, and will forever be the first state in the South to do so. Sales and public consumption will remain illegal for the time being.

Democrats in Virginia hailed the legalization of marijuana as a step toward racial equity after the decades-long “war on drugs,” which saw Black Virginians disproportionately harmed by disparate enforcement. Even after Virginia decriminalized marijuana last year, and studies showed that different racial groups use marijuana at similar rates, Black people in the state continued to face penalties for recreational marijuana use at higher rates.