The debt ceiling showdown between President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans could imperil Virginia’s economy, including the state’s unfinished budget and federal payments to elderly and disabled Virginians, according to a new analysis by a General Assembly finance committee.

The “theoretical” presentation by the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee staff on Tuesday came as a report showed softening state revenues in April. Budget negotiators are waiting for a clearer forecast of a potential economic storm before completing work on a revised two-year budget that has politically divided the assembly because of $1 billion in new tax cuts and $2.5 billion in new spending proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin and his advisers sought to reassure lawmakers that, while state revenues dropped 8.2%, or $332 million in April compared with a year earlier, they remained $373 million above the governor’s budget forecast in December, which assumed an economic recession that has yet to occur. The governor said revenues were $500 million above the forecast for the first 10 months of the year, with May as a crucial month in meeting the current budget for the fiscal year that ends on June 30.

“As the most significant revenue collection month for Virginia, April provides ... the clearest picture to-date that our December forecast continues to be an accurate model of the financial state of the commonwealth,” the governor said, urging lawmakers to approve his tax cut and spending proposals despite the threat of recession and a major disruption in crucial federal government payments to state programs.

However, assembly budget leaders say the likelihood of a recession and a potential breakdown in federal spending as early as June 1 make it impossible to come safely to agreement on tax cuts and new spending that would extend well beyond the two-year spending plan they are trying to revise.

“We’ve seen disruptions (in federal spending), but we’ve never had one as big as this,” Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, said in an interview after the committee meeting.

“What we’re seeing right now, if you make some of these decisions and lock in long-term spending or permanent tax cuts, there is a real risk that we’re going to see some deficit budgets,” Barker said.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said he remains unwilling to act on a revised budget until lawmakers know more about state revenues and the outcome of the debt ceiling showdown in Washington.

“It appears to me our revenues continue to be strong, but we’re very nervous, or I am, about the debt ceiling and what happens,” Knight said in an interview.

Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings said he expects a “mild” but “meaningful” recession is likely to begin soon and last until early next year. He said he also expects the debt ceiling fight to last beyond the tentative June 1 deadline that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned this month could mark the end of the federal government’s ability to pay its existing bills without raising the debt limit.

Unlike temporary federal government shutdowns in the past, Cummings said, “This is, ‘we don’t have cash to pay our bills.’”

While income taxes that investors and self-employed proprietors pay quarterly declined less than expected, income tax collections through payroll withholding — the largest single revenue source for state government — are slowing slightly more than the state expected: about $71 million less for the fiscal year to date. Corporate income tax payments were up, but taxes paid on deeds and other court filings also declined steeply because of higher interest rates.

Most worrisome, Cummings said, sales tax collections fell 13.4% in April compared with the same month last year and appear unlikely to meet the forecast for the fiscal year.

But the larger worry is what happens if a politically divided Congress is unable to reach an agreement on raising the ceiling for paying interest on the country’s current debt. House Republicans are insisting on significant cuts in federal spending before they will agree to raise the debt ceiling.

Biden met Tuesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other congressional leaders to avoid defaulting on the nation’s debt as early as June 1, with enormous stakes for Virginia because of its reliance on federal payroll and programs.

The presentation by finance committee staff said a protracted battle over the debt ceiling through the summer could cost Virginia as much as 195,400 jobs and slash payrolls — a critical source of state income tax revenue — by 4.7%. Even a brief breach in federal debt payments could cost the state an estimated 34,500 jobs and reduce payrolls by 0.83%, according to the analysis.

The “Limit, Save, Grow Act” that House Republicans passed this month would not impact benefits for entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare, but it still could disrupt monthly retirement, disability and retirement payments to more than 1.6 million Virginians, the analysis warns.

Virginia would be particularly vulnerable to disruption of federal spending on programs because the state has a heavy concentration of federal employees and private contractors that rely on federal contracts. “We all recognize that we have a heightened level of exposure,” Cummings said.

The Senate committee estimated that a breach in debt payments could affect federal grants to Virginia that totaled more than $22 billion in the last fiscal year, including $13 billion for Medicaid and an additional $2.2 billion in food assistance through the SNAP program. Medicaid alone spends $1.2 billion in federal funds every month.

Failing to raise the debt ceiling would affect all federal spending, the finance committee staff said. Federal agencies could continue to operate, but the U.S. Treasury might not be able to make payments and would have no authority to borrow money.

The U.S. reached the debt ceiling in January, but Treasury has delayed default through “extraordinary measures,” such as suspending the issuance of new debt and reducing payments to federal employee retirement plans and other long-term debt commitments.

The country could get a short-term break in mid-June, when quarterly estimated income tax payments are due, but would still run out of cash by the beginning of August, according to the Senate Finance analysis.

“My expectation will be that they will let this go past the (June 1) date and make it clear that they really mean it,” Cummings said of the attempt to roll back federal spending. “And we will have some things to deal with, but it will get resolved — it just has to.”