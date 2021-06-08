Analysis: McAuliffe 2.0 gambles that, for Virginia, what's old is new

Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties comprise a Democratic bulwark, the so-called Blue Wall — a fast-growing, multi-hued suburb that became even friendlier to the party during the Trump presidency, a reminder that national and local politics can be one in the same there.

That, Republicans hope, could prove perilous for Democrats, particularly if President Joe Biden, who carried Virginia last year by 10%, stumbles, with his proposals mired by partisan gridlock and, perhaps, the economy sputtering — all of which could animate the state’s smaller, disciplined GOP vote.

Put another way: Republicans want to believe the supposed Virginia Curse will be restored — that the state rejects for governor the party that the previous year won the presidency. That has been the pattern since 1976, supporting the claims of analysts that the Virginia statewide elections can be an early indicator of a shift in national politics.

However, in 2013, the curse was broken by McAuliffe, who won by plurality in the wake of President Barack Obama’s re-election. McAuliffe aims not only to disrupt this historic cycle again but to match a feat unequaled since 1977, when Mills Godwin Jr. became the first Virginian twice elected governor by a vote of the people.