Analysis: McAuliffe 2.0 gambles that, for Virginia, what's old is new

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, easily nominated Tuesday night for the office that he barely won eight years ago, will lead an all-Northern Virginia Democratic ticket — a symbol of the deep-blue Washington region’s grip on state politics but one that could augur a battle with Republicans in downstate suburbs.
Incomplete returns showed McAuliffe leading his four opponents for the nomination with a whopping 62% of the vote, far exceeding public polls that had him hovering around 49%. His victory seemed foreordained, hastened by a lopsided advantage in name recognition, fundraising, advertising endorsements and organization.
McAuliffe, a New York-born Bill-and-Hillary-Clinton intimate who lives in Fairfax County, will be teamed with an Afro-Latina legislator for lieutenant governor, Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William County, and the incumbent attorney general, Mark Herring of Loudoun County, who is seeking a third term and was McAuliffe’s running mate in 2013.
They will face a Republican ticket that more fully reflects Virginia disparate regions.
The GOP gubernatorial nominee is Glenn Youngkin, a multimillionaire investor with roots in Richmond, Virginia Beach and Northern Virginia. Former Del. Winsome Sears, a Black former Marine who represented Norfolk and now lives in Winchester, is the candidate for lieutenant governor. Del. Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach, who is of Cuban ancestry, is the nominee for attorney general.
Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties comprise a Democratic bulwark, the so-called Blue Wall — a fast-growing, multi-hued suburb that became even friendlier to the party during the Trump presidency, a reminder that national and local politics can be one in the same there.
That, Republicans hope, could prove perilous for Democrats, particularly if President Joe Biden, who carried Virginia last year by 10%, stumbles, with his proposals mired by partisan gridlock and, perhaps, the economy sputtering — all of which could animate the state’s smaller, disciplined GOP vote.
Put another way: Republicans want to believe the supposed Virginia Curse will be restored — that the state rejects for governor the party that the previous year won the presidency. That has been the pattern since 1976, supporting the claims of analysts that the Virginia statewide elections can be an early indicator of a shift in national politics.
However, in 2013, the curse was broken by McAuliffe, who won by plurality in the wake of President Barack Obama’s re-election. McAuliffe aims not only to disrupt this historic cycle again but to match a feat unequaled since 1977, when Mills Godwin Jr. became the first Virginian twice elected governor by a vote of the people.
But a second term for McAuliffe, who dabbled with a presidential bid before pivoting to another run for governor, depends on more than a hefty Democratic vote in the Washington suburbs, which are among 10 localities with populations from 200,000 to 1 million that have trended blue in recent years.
Indeed, these counties and cities are brimming with so many votes that if they fall to one party — as they did for Democrat Ralph Northam in the 2017 gubernatorial election — there aren’t enough votes in the state’s remaining 123 jurisdictions for an opposing candidate to catch up.
Still, Democrats say that the absence of a candidate from central Virginia and Hampton Roads may be an opportunity for the Youngkin-led ticket in Chesterfield County, a Richmond suburb where the GOP retains a presence, and Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, southeastern suburbs with large numbers of conservative voters, many with military ties.
Democrats with links to Richmond, among them state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who was a distant third for the gubernatorial nomination, may be a useful surrogate in the region for the party’s Northern Virginia-centric candidates. Ditto for Northam, the departing governor, a native of the Eastern Shore whose political base is in Norfolk.
