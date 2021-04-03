ANALYSIS: Post-Farrell, Dominion's power remains rooted in politics

More than 40 years ago, the leadership of Dominion Energy - then known as Virginia Electric & Power Co. - was suddenly and dramatically changed by tragedy: the death of its president, Stanley Ragone, in a car crash on a country road outside Staunton.

Ragone, whose wife, Bertha, also was killed in the April 1980 accident, had led VEPCO into the atomic age at what proved an inopportune time: an era of fear and uncertainty over nuclear-generated power because of the 1979 meltdown at the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania.

VEPCO's finances were in tatters and it had become the favorite target of populist Democrat Henry Howell, then coming off his third failed bid for governor.

The company - as it had done before and would do again - found a solution on Capitol Square, winning from the State Corporation Commission a series of rate increases that, while unpopular with customers, most of whom live in now heavily Democratic eastern Virginia, saved VEPCO from possible bankruptcy.