ANALYSIS: With a clunky comment, McAuliffe teed up his defeat to Youngkin

In his second and final televised debate with Glenn Youngkin on Sept. 28, Terry McAuliffe handed his Republican opponent the weapon with which he would be denied a second go as Virginia governor: an inartful defense of his vetoes of GOP legislation that, in effect, denied parents a direct say in their children's schooling.

Even within the Youngkin high command, some said privately McAuliffe likely didn't intend to come across as hostile to school parents but that the remark - suggesting indefensible tone-deafness - was too lethal not to use against him. The next morning, Youngkin was up with television commercial built around McAuliffe's blunder.

It would be three weeks before McAuliffe, who initially blew off the Youngkin attack ad as anti-woke-ist chum for his conservative base, acknowledged that he was, indeed, losing voters key to Democrats' Trump-era win streak: kid-centric suburbanites, many of them women enraged by the defeated president's perceived misogyny.

In his own commercial, McAuliffe said that he, like most parents, had a role in his children's education and that Youngkin was taking his words out of context. McAuliffe's doth-protest-too-much moment signaled the beginning of his long, slow flame-out to defeat and the end of Democrats' near-decade-and-half-long dominance of statewide politics.