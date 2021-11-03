ANALYSIS: With a clunky comment, McAuliffe teed up his defeat to Youngkin

In his second and final televised debate with Glenn Youngkin on Sept. 28, Terry McAuliffe handed his Republican opponent the weapon with which he would be denied a second go as Virginia governor: an inartful defense of his vetoes of GOP legislation that, in effect, denied parents a direct say in their children's schooling.
Even within the Youngkin high command, some said privately McAuliffe likely didn't intend to come across as hostile to school parents but that the remark - suggesting indefensible tone-deafness - was too lethal not to use against him. The next morning, Youngkin was up with television commercial built around McAuliffe's blunder.
It would be three weeks before McAuliffe, who initially blew off the Youngkin attack ad as anti-woke-ist chum for his conservative base, acknowledged that he was, indeed, losing voters key to Democrats' Trump-era win streak: kid-centric suburbanites, many of them women enraged by the defeated president's perceived misogyny.
In his own commercial, McAuliffe said that he, like most parents, had a role in his children's education and that Youngkin was taking his words out of context. McAuliffe's doth-protest-too-much moment signaled the beginning of his long, slow flame-out to defeat and the end of Democrats' near-decade-and-half-long dominance of statewide politics.
Youngkin voters weren't the only ones not buying it. McAuliffe's supporters were similarly underwhelmed. There was Trump-induced fatigue as well as ambivalence over a nominee selected, not because he could inspire as might one of the two Black women he defeated for the nomination, but because he was a practical option - known, tested, well-financed.
And despite a huge win in a heavily attended primary in June - he got 61% of roughly 500,000 votes divided among five candidates, including the state's Black lieutenant governor - McAuliffe was dogged by the perception that important Democratic voters were underwhelmed by him.
Black voters came through for McAuliffe, as totals out of such heavily minority cities as Norfolk, Newport News, Portsmouth and Richmond suggest, but not nearly as strongly as four years ago in the first backlash to Trump. The youth vote, some of it concentrated in college towns, also faded.
Montgomery County, home to Virginia Tech and Radford University, had been in recent years an island of blue in a sea of red in rural Southwest Virginia. It flipped to Youngkin, costing Democrats one of seven seats in the House of Delegates and returning control of the 100-member chamber to the GOP after two years.
And consider McAuliffe's performance in the Big 10 localities that have been the foundation of the Democratic ascendancy.
In contrast with lame-duck Gov. Ralph Northam, who won all 10 a year after Trump's election, McAuliffe carried seven of those cities and counties and usually by lighter margins than Northam.
Three of those eastern Virginia jurisdictions - they have populations of just over 200,000 to more than 1 million - fell to Youngkin, who either exceeded or matched Northam's 2017 performance. They were Virginia Beach, where Youngkin spent his teen years; Chesterfield County, his boyhood home, and Chesapeake.
Youngkin paired those wins with stoked-up votes in the reflexively red countryside, relying on a base-specific get-out-the-vote program that drove many of the 2 million Virginians who went to the polls on Election Day. The objective was to overtake the acknowledged Democratic advantage in early voting, which generated more than 1 million ballots.
Having re-established the Republican profile in the suburbs and reaffirmed the party's strength in rural Virginia, Youngkin has fashioned a coalition that should alarm Democrats. The Youngkin-led sweep - he pulled in Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Jason Mirayes for attorney general - suggests growing Democratic isolation.
Put another way, if Democrats again must more fully compete in Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties, they have to find a way to take the fight to rural areas that, until the 1990s, were still electing significant numbers of Democrats to the state legislature and local office.
Youngkin's lament over public education - and the racial and cultural appeals at its core - affixed a Virginia-specific focus to a campaign that, as one of two gubernatorial contests following a presidential race and preceding mid-term congressional elections, was always going to be nationalized, more so because of Democratic dickering in Washington over infrastructure legislation that would rob McAuliffe of a talking point with concrete-and-steel implications.
The schools theme - pegged to education's supposed post-George Floyd emphasis on race and accommodations for transgender students - ballooned in relevance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as infections fell and students returned to class, parent worries over their children's schooling intensified for fear of further disruption.
The Youngkin-Trump axis still bears watching - what jobs in Richmond, for example, might Youngkin fill with out-of-work Trump hands from Washington? - but McAuliffe's hair-on-fire style tended to distract from the substance of the message, one whose urgency may have faded somewhat with Trump out of office.
Not even Trump's regular forays into the Virginia campaign - usually remotely to spare Youngkin the peril of appearing in public with the unpopular former president - had, for McAuliffe, the desired incendiary effect. Indeed, Trump seemed more an imaginary threat than a real-life menace twice defeated in Virginia.
McAuliffe, nonetheless, stuck with his national slant. In a non-stop, high-decibel rant, he depicted Youngkin as Trump's chosen instrument in Virginia, saying he was parroting many of Trump's views - whether it was alleged election skullduggery, white grievance or abortion.
And all the while, adorned in his fleece vest and boots, Youngkin - fueling his campaign with $20 million from his private-equity fortune - smiled through the attacks with a style as smooth as a gravy sandwich.
