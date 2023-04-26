President Joe Biden’s age is a significant issue as he begins his run for a second term, but it diminishes in importance if former President Donald Trump becomes the GOP nominee, setting up a 2016 rematch, Virginia political analysts said.

Biden, 80, who announced his bid on Tuesday in a video, asserting that he wants to “finish the job,” is the oldest president in U.S. history. If he is reelected and completes his second term, he will be 86 when he leaves office in January 2029.

“I think it’s a major issue,” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran Virginia political analyst and a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Most Democrats nationally don’t think Biden should be running again. More troubling, there’s polling among independents that the age issue bothers them tremendously.”

The Associated Press recently reported that just 26% of Americans — and 47% of Democrats — want the president to run again, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted April 13-17.

But the poll found that 78% of Democrats support the job Biden is doing, and 81% of Democrats said they probably or definitely would back Biden if he is the Democratic nominee.

Trump, who was 70 at his 2017 inauguration — older than President Ronald Reagan at his first inaugural — would be 78 in January 2025. Biden would be 82.

The good news for Biden is that while his approval ratings are under water in Virginia, Trump remains less popular in the state.

In February, a Roanoke College poll found that just 27% of respondents said the country was on the right track, and 69% said it was on the wrong track.

Biden had a favorable rating in Virginia of 40% and an unfavorable rating of 55%.

But Trump’s Virginia ratings were worse — 33% favorable and 58% unfavorable.

“It seems to me the Democrats are placing a lot of their hopes on the prospect that Trump is the nominee,” Holsworth said.

During Trump’s term from 2017 to 2021, Democrats made significant political gains in Virginia, sweeping statewide offices, flipping three congressional seats and taking complete control of the legislature.

Following Biden’s 10-point Virginia win over Trump, Virginia Republicans flipped the script in 2021, sweeping statewide offices and taking control of the House of Delegates.

Holsworth said, “A lot of people are turned off by the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch,” but he thinks Biden would top Trump in Virginia and nationally.

“Trump will be a larger problem for Republicans in Virginia than Biden will be for Democrats,” he added.

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said Biden’s age is “a serious issue,” noting that as he neared his 80th birthday, the president said it’s “totally legitimate” for Americans to take it into account.

Sabato says that while Biden sometimes “looks old” and “shuffles when he walks,” that does not mean he’s not up to the job. He noted that producers of Biden’s kickoff video worked to make the president appear vigorous, with quick cuts and images of Biden jogging.

Age is not always a winning issue for a challenger in a presidential campaign.

Sabato recalled that in 1984, Reagan, then the oldest president at 73, struggled in the first presidential debate. But at the second debate, when a reporter asked him about his age, Reagan neutralized the issue with a quip that drew a laugh from his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Walter Mondale.

“I will not make age an issue of this campaign,” Reagan said. “I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

(Mondale was 56 and had served 12 years in the U.S. Senate before he became President Jimmy Carter’s vice president.)

It’s one thing to consider Biden’s age in a vacuum, analysts said. It’s another to consider a one-on-one matchup in the context of issues, such as abortion, the economy and Ukraine policy.

“In the end, it’s what Biden always says,” Sabato added: “’Don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.’ “

Olusoji Akomolafe, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at Norfolk State University, disagrees with the other analysts and does not think Biden’s age is an issue.

“I am one of the people who believe age in this case is not a factor at all,” because with age comes experience, he said.

“In terms of his legislative achievements,” Biden “has been compared to none other than Lyndon Johnson,” said Akomolafe, adding: “This guy’s not senile.”

Polls are not static, Akomolafe noted. Some voters who express concern about Biden’s age today might well have a different view when they step into the polling place.

“When push comes to shove, at the end of the day, people will vote for what is in their best interest,” he said.

