Andria McClellan, a Norfolk council member, launches run for lieutenant governor

Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan launched a bid to become Virginia's next lieutenant governor Tuesday, entering a crowded primary for the Democratic nomination.

McClellan was first elected to the council in 2016 to represent the 6th superward, focusing heavily on regional development and coastal resiliency.

In her campaign announcement Tuesday, McClellan said her campaign for lieutenant governor would focus on Virginian's "access" to affordable health, jobs, quality education, high-speed internet and a healthy environment.

“The fundamentals of opportunity and success are in some ways very different from my mom’s generation, but also strikingly similar,” McClellan said in a statement.

“And just as my mom worked to give me more opportunities than she had and I have done the same for my boys, I want to work to give all Virginians a bright future.”

McClellan becomes the seventh candidate seeking the Democratic nomination - a field that could grow further as the crowded field for governor tightens.

Other Democratic candidates who have announced runs for lieutenant governor are: Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William; Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William; Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke; Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax County NAACP; Paul Goldman, former chairman of the state Democratic Party; and Xavier Warren, a lobbyist for nonprofits and an NFL player agent.