Another mistake? VEC still threatening collection of waived overpayments

Diane Yane thought her struggles with the Virginia Employment Commission were over.

In late May, the state agency notified Yane that it was waiving repayment of $11,160 in unemployment benefits she had received early in the COVID-19 pandemic. She stopped working at a Richmond-area restaurant shortly before then-Gov. Ralph Northam shut down indoor public dining for the health emergency.

Earlier that same month, the VEC acknowledged that it had incorrectly sent overpayment notices to nearly 7,000 Virginians, offering plans for repayment while threatening legal action to recover state and federal benefits the agency said they never should have received during the chaotic first months of the pandemic.

But less than two weeks ago, Yane received a letter from VEC requiring her to repay the money the agency already had waived - plus an additional $6,600, for a total of $17,760.

VEC officials say the latest letter to her and others in similar circumstances is a mistake - "a timing issue," Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth said. But the people who received them remain infuriated by a struggling state agency they say has wreaked havoc in their lives because of its errors.

"Meanwhile, they're putting terror into the hearts of thousands of people," said Yane, who has left behind a long career waiting tables in restaurants to start her own business providing daily activities for seniors at a center in Chesterfield County's Bon Air neighborhood.

"If I have to pay that money back, I'm not only going to be bankrupt, I'm going to be homeless," she said.

The latest miscommunication from VEC stems from the discovery in early May of a data error. It led the agency to incorrectly send overpayment letters to 6,811 people, requiring them to agree to repay the money by installments or face legal action.

The mistake came from the rocky transition that began last fall to a new, long-delayed information technology system that was supposed to help people file and monitor their unemployment claims. The Associated Press revealed the error in a news story on May 6 in which the VEC promised to notify all of the affected unemployment beneficiaries that they wouldn't be required to repay the money.

After being contacted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday, Roth said the agency notified Yane by telephone that the letter was a mistake and she would not be required to pay back the money.

Asked why the VEC was still sending letters to people in late June and mid-July requiring them to repay overpayments the state already had waived, the commissioner responded in an email, "We needed to ensure the technology fix was done right + did not impact other customers."

"This is primarily due to a timing issue based on the date the correction was implemented and notices that are automatically triggered based on 30 days passing," Roth added in a follow-up email.

Marty Wegbreit, Yane's lawyer and an advocate at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, doesn't buy the agency's explanation.

"Not only did the VEC not let everyone impacted [know] they are not on the hook to repay the money, but the VEC also continued to send out those incorrect overpayment notices," Wegbreit said, noting that the agency sent the letter to Yane on July 15, more than two months after the AP story.

"I am glad that the VEC has confirmed that [Yane] is not on the hook to repay the money," he said. "However, that does not explain why incorrect overpayment notices continued to be sent in late June and mid-July."

Another of Wegbreit's clients, whom he identified as "Susan B," received a letter from the VEC on June 27 requiring her to agree to an installment plan to repay $17,080 in federal and state unemployment benefits the agency already had waived - and an additional $9,634 in new overpayment determinations, for a total of $26,714.

"This is terrifying, frankly," said the lawyer, who estimates he has handled more than 500 overpayment cases during the ongoing pandemic. "I don't think it's unfair to call it a double cross."

Yane doesn't agree with the agency's decision early last year that she had received more than $11,000 in federal and state benefits to which she wasn't legally entitled over 11 weeks in the spring and summer of 2020.

She contends she left her serving job at a Richmond area restaurant "for good cause" in mid-March, 2020, less than two weeks before Northam restricted indoor dining as the pandemic swept into Virginia, putting low-wage food servers on the front line of exposure to the virus.

"The restaurant workers were obviously some of the most vulnerable and at risk," Yane said. "I would have been laid off anyway."

She has not withdrawn her pending appeal of the underlying eligibility and overpayment decisions in her case, which she thinks were wrong.

"I received unemployment benefits for only a short while until I could get back on my feet," said Yane, who began working with elderly people in assisted living facilities before establishing the activity center in Bon Air. "I did not abuse the system."