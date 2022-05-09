Another top VITA executive steps down, third this year

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is losing its third high-level manager since Gov. Glenn Youngkin replaced its top executive in January.

Acting Chief Operating Officer Demetrias Rodgers resigned last week from the state IT agency, which is central to carrying out the governor's new telework policy for state employees and pending budget proposals to bolster the cybersecurity defenses of Virginia government.

Rodgers, who has served as deputy chief operating officer for two and a half years, will leave the agency on May 20, VITA spokesperson Lindsay LeGrand confirmed on Monday,

"The VITA team thanks Demetrias for his many contributions and wishes him well," LeGrand said. "The VITA team will continue its focus on providing services to Commonwealth agencies, employees and each Virginian we serve."

Rodgers announced his departure on LinkedIn on Monday afternoon. "When one door closes, another one opens," he said. "For my next chapter, I will return to the private sector where I will drive innovation and technology to customers across the nation and the globe."

He also praised the government workers whom VITA serves, as well as the agency itself.

"The people that work in the public sector that give blood, sweat, and tears so that our citizens are able to access necessary government services are heroes, in my personal opinion," he wrote. "This has been particularly true at VITA, the people, the work atmosphere and our agency customers have been the best I had the privilege of working with and for that, I am eternally grateful."

Rodgers became the acting COO after Jon Ozovek resigned in mid-February following Youngkin's decision to replace Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe at the helm of the agency.

Phil Wittmer, a former Kansas CIO who had replaced Moe, resigned after less than a month in the job. Youngkin subsequently replaced Wittmer with Bob Osmond, an IT specialist who previously worked at the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Rodgers had worked for six years at VITA and 10 years for Northrop Grumman Corp., the Fairfax County-based technology giant that ran Virginia's IT system for the state executive branch for 12 years before the Virginia withdrew from the 13-year, $2.4 billion contract in 2018.

VITA, created in 2005 under then-Gov. Mark Warner, ended the contract a year early after a long, bitter legal battle that began in 2016 when the state decided to transition management of its IT services from Northrop Grumman to eight private vendors.

The IT agency will play a crucial role in implementing the new telework policy that Youngkin announced last week for more than 55,000 executive branch state employees, scrapping previous agreements for remote working and requiring them to apply for permission to work from home.

Under the policy, effective July 5, agency heads can allow employees to work from home for one day a week or temporarily for up to two weeks for family illness or other unforeseeable circumstances. Requests to telework two days a week will require approval by a Cabinet secretary and three days a week or more must be OK'd by the governor's chief of staff, Jeff Goettman.

Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said last week that the return of state employees to their offices required an upgrade of the government's IT networks to handle the additional ZOOM conference calls, video and other telecommunication data demands.

"I think we're ready," she said in an interview.

VITA also is central to the new governor's plans for enhancing cybersecurity in state government, which became more urgent at the end of last year when the General Assembly's IT systems shut down temporarily because of ransomware implanted by a criminal enterprise.

The still unknown attacker wanted money to restore portions of the system it had infected with malware. No ransom was paid, as the assembly moved its critical services, including bill drafting, to a backup system. The attack remains under state and federal investigation.

The infection never spread beyond the legislative branch to the state agencies managed by VITA, but the pending state budget under negotiation by the House of Delegates includes up to $150 million that Youngkin and his predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam, had proposed to bolster state cybersecurity defenses for the legislative and executive branches.

After the assembly's watchdog agency warned that the IT agency's security group was understaffed, Northam included an additional 11 positions in his parting budget and the House proposed to hire an additional 11 security staff.

Youngkin also had asked for $40 million over the next two years for McDermid, a former chief information officer at Dominion Energy and the Federal Reserve Bank, to use to upgrade the state's cyber defenses, but the House budget included just $20 million for two years and the Senate proposed $10 million for one year.

The General Assembly's IT system is managed by the Division of Legislative Automated Systems, but it also has relied on assistance from VITA and an outside cybersecurity contractor in responding to the ransomware attack. The House and Senate budgets both include $1 million for the legislative computer agency this year and up to $3.2 million over the next two years.