AP confirms Spanberger victory as vote margin over Freitas widens in Henrico

The re-election of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, became official on Sunday, as her victory margin increased to almost 8,000 votes with the counting of absentee and provisional ballots in Henrico County.
Spanberger had declared victory on Wednesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Sunday at 1:30 p.m. after the new Henrico vote count apparently closed the door on Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, giving her a net increase of about 3,000 votes in the county.
Freitas has not conceded the race, pending final certification of votes in the 10 counties that comprise the district. Certification is expected on Tuesday.
"We're waiting for the canvass to be finished," Joe Desilets, campaign manager for Freitas, said of the certification process.
Local election officials around the state will certify their election results on Tuesday. Virginia elections officials will certify the statewide results on Nov. 16.
Support Local Journalism
Spanberger had led by about 5,100 votes on Wednesday evening, when she declared victory, but the margin had declined to fewer than 4,800 votes on Friday. As localities worked to count all of the mail absentee ballots they had received, Henrico remained the only locality with enough outstanding ballots to change the outcome.
Henrico reported on Sunday that Spanberger had received 72% of the additional 6,237 absentee mail ballots counted, for a gain of 2,850 votes. Henrico Registrar Mark Coakley said Saturday that she had received 508 of the 763 provisional ballots cast by county voters on Election Day.
The additional votes in Henrico boosted her margin in the district to 7,931, exceeding her victory margin of about 6,700 votes against Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, in 2018.
Her victory over Freitas followed the same playbook as her win against Brat. She won big in the Richmond suburbs to offset losses in the district's eight rural, reliably Republican counties, such as Powhatan, Culpeper and Spotsylvania.
In the 2018 contest, Libertarian Joe Walton received 4,200 votes in the 7th District. This year there was no Libertarian in the race.
The 7th District includes the western portions of Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
Two years ago, Spanberger won Henrico by about 20,000 votes and Chesterfield by about 10,000 votes. This year, she won by almost 29,000 votes in Henrico and 15,000 in Chesterfield, which had not completed counting of mail absentee ballots on Sunday, along with Goochland and Amelia counties.
The Virginia Public Access Project estimated about 1,800 potential votes - representing absentee ballots that had been delivered to voters - remained in Chesterfield.
(804) 649-6964