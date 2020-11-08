AP confirms Spanberger victory as vote margin over Freitas widens in Henrico

The re-election of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, became official on Sunday, as her victory margin increased to almost 8,000 votes with the counting of absentee and provisional ballots in Henrico County.

Spanberger had declared victory on Wednesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Sunday at 1:30 p.m. after the new Henrico vote count apparently closed the door on Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, giving her a net increase of about 3,000 votes in the county.

Freitas has not conceded the race, pending final certification of votes in the 10 counties that comprise the district. Certification is expected on Tuesday.

"We're waiting for the canvass to be finished," Joe Desilets, campaign manager for Freitas, said of the certification process.

Local election officials around the state will certify their election results on Tuesday. Virginia elections officials will certify the statewide results on Nov. 16.

Spanberger had led by about 5,100 votes on Wednesday evening, when she declared victory, but the margin had declined to fewer than 4,800 votes on Friday. As localities worked to count all of the mail absentee ballots they had received, Henrico remained the only locality with enough outstanding ballots to change the outcome.