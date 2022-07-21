Appeals court upholds dismissal of Goldman's suit

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of Paul Goldman's lawsuit that sought to force the state to hold House of Delegates elections again this fall.

A three-judge panel agreed with a ruling by a three-judge U.S. District Court panel that Goldman, a former chair of the state Democratic Party, does not have legal standing to sue because he has not demonstrated an injury as a voter or as a potential candidate.

Neither court ruled on the merits of Goldman's suit - just on the standing issue.

Census data was delayed in 2020 and Virginia's 2021 elections for the House of Delegates were held in the old House districts. Goldman asserted that courts should order new elections in 2022 in the newly drawn districts that account for population shifts, instead of waiting for the regularly scheduled 2023 elections.

Two days after Goldman’s lawsuit was thrown out, an author who has written extensively about Virginia politics and government filed a new lawsuit.

Jeff Thomas alleges he and the other voters in his Richmond-area district have had their voting strength and political representation “unconstitutionally diluted or weakened” by the state’s failure to complete redistricting before the 2021 elections.