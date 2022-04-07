 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arlington Dems join call for House of Delegates elections this year

Paul Goldman

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Arlington County Democrats are joining the growing chorus calling for Virginia to hold new elections for the House of Delegates this fall instead of waiting until 2023.

The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Wednesday night passed a resolution calling for special elections this fall "to protect the constitutional right of all Virginians to equal representation."

Fairfax County Democrats had voted March 22 in favor of holding new House elections this year, joining calls by groups such as the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and the ACLU.

Paul Goldman, a former chair of the state Democratic Party, has brought a federal lawsuit seeking new House elections this fall.

Arlington Democrats  note that the 2021 elections - in which Republicans gained a 52-48 edge in the House - were held in the 2011 districts because Virginia did not craft new districts in time.

The resolution says a number of the old districts have had significant population growth and others have dropped in numbers, so "the old district lines did not fairly reflect the then-current distribution of the population."

A bipartisan redistricting commission broke down along party lines, leaving the task of drawing new lines to the Virginia Supreme Court. The court did not approve the new boundaries in time to hold elections in the new House districts in 2021.

acain@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6645

Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD

