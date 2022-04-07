Arlington Dems join call for House of Delegates elections this year

The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Wednesday night passed a resolution calling for special elections this fall "to protect the constitutional right of all Virginians to equal representation."
Fairfax County Democrats had voted March 22 in favor of holding new House elections this year, joining calls by groups such as the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and the ACLU.
The Virginia NAACP wants legislative elections this year under new General Assembly maps tha…
The resolution says a number of the old districts have had significant population growth and others have dropped in numbers, so "the old district lines did not fairly reflect the then-current distribution of the population."
Former Del. Lashrecse Aird, a Democrat from Petersburg, announced she’s running for state Se…
A bipartisan redistricting commission broke down along party lines, leaving the task of drawing new lines to the Virginia Supreme Court. The court did not approve the new boundaries in time to hold elections in the new House districts in 2021.