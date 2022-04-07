Arlington Dems join call for House of Delegates elections this year

Arlington County Democrats are joining the growing chorus calling for Virginia to hold new elections for the House of Delegates this fall instead of waiting until 2023.

The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Wednesday night passed a resolution calling for special elections this fall "to protect the constitutional right of all Virginians to equal representation."

Fairfax County Democrats had voted March 22 in favor of holding new House elections this year, joining calls by groups such as the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and the ACLU.

Growing Loudoun outpaces its political representation in Richmond BRAMBLETON — Del. Suhas Subramanyam stands at a street corner in this teeming suburban commu…

Paul Goldman, a former chair of the state Democratic Party, has brought a federal lawsuit seeking new House elections this fall.

Arlington Democrats note that the 2021 elections - in which Republicans gained a 52-48 edge in the House - were held in the 2011 districts because Virginia did not craft new districts in time.

Virginia NAACP calls for elections this year under new General Assembly maps The Virginia NAACP wants legislative elections this year under new General Assembly maps tha…

The resolution says a number of the old districts have had significant population growth and others have dropped in numbers, so "the old district lines did not fairly reflect the then-current distribution of the population."

A bipartisan redistricting commission broke down along party lines, leaving the task of drawing new lines to the Virginia Supreme Court. The court did not approve the new boundaries in time to hold elections in the new House districts in 2021.