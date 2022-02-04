Arlington judge blocks Youngkin's order to make masks optional in schools

An Arlington County judge has blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to give parents an opt-out of local school mask mandates, ruling that his executive authority does not supersede state law.

"The efficacy of the Governor's school mask policy contained in EO2 does not bear on whether he has the authority to issue it," wrote Arlington County Circuit Court Judge Louise DeMatteo.

"The single issue before the Court is whether the Governor, via his emergency powers, can override the decision of local school boards delegated to them under SB 1303. On this pivotal point, the Court concludes that the Governor cannot."

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, said in a statement: "The governor will never stop fighting for parents’ ability to choose what is best for their children. The governor often said that this is not a pro-mask or anti-mask debate. It’s about parents knowing what’s best for their child’s health, and opting-out should there be a mask mandate.