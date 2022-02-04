Arlington judge blocks Youngkin's order to make masks optional in schools

An Arlington County judge has blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to give parents an opt-out of local school mask mandates, ruling that his executive authority does not supersede state law.
"The efficacy of the Governor's school mask policy contained in EO2 does not bear on whether he has the authority to issue it," wrote Arlington County Circuit Court Judge Louise DeMatteo.
"The single issue before the Court is whether the Governor, via his emergency powers, can override the decision of local school boards delegated to them under SB 1303. On this pivotal point, the Court concludes that the Governor cannot."
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, said in a statement: "The governor will never stop fighting for parents’ ability to choose what is best for their children. The governor often said that this is not a pro-mask or anti-mask debate. It’s about parents knowing what’s best for their child’s health, and opting-out should there be a mask mandate.
"More voices, including from the scientific and medical community, call into question the efficacy behind a universal mask mandate for children. This is about what’s best for their kid’s health and who can best make that decision. We are going to appeal, this is just the first step in the judicial process."
Richmond and six other school boards — for Alexandria, Falls Church, Hampton and the counties of Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington — say they have authority under the state constitution, as well as under a law Gov. Ralph Northam signed last year to require public schools to provide in-person instruction while following federal COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
But an attorney for Youngkin said during a hearing Wednesday that the governor’s emergency powers are “vast and broad,” allowing him to act by executive order to protect the constitutional rights of students and their parents to choose whether to wear face masks in school.
“The public interest favors parental constitutional rights,” Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps said.
The suit by the school boards is one of three challenging the governor’s order to let parents opt their children out of school mask mandates. A group of Chesapeake parents challenged the order in the state Supreme Court and a group of parents of students with disabilities filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court.
The Associated Press reported that three parents who support the governor’s position filed suit against the Loudoun County School Board, which maintained its school mask mandate after Youngkin’s executive order.
