Arlington judge says ruling on masks order will rest on who has the power to decide

ARLINGTON - An Arlington County judge on Wednesday promised a prompt, but not immediate ruling on whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin can prevent seven Virginia school divisions, including Richmond's, from requiring all students to wear face masks to prevent spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.

Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo made clear that her ruling will rest less on what is the right policy than on who has the power to decide - the governor, acting through executive order under emergency powers, or school boards, empowered by the state constitution and state law.

"It is a question of who has authority," DiMatteo said after a two-hour hearing here on whether to grant a request by the school boards for an injunction to temporarily block the executive order that Youngkin signed on Jan. 15 shortly after he took office as governor.