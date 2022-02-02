Arlington judge says ruling on masks order will rest on who has the power to decide

ARLINGTON - An Arlington County judge on Wednesday promised a prompt, but not immediate ruling on whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin can prevent seven Virginia school divisions, including Richmond's, from requiring all students to wear face masks to prevent spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.
Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo made clear that her ruling will rest less on what is the right policy than on who has the power to decide - the governor, acting through executive order under emergency powers, or school boards, empowered by the state constitution and state law.
"It is a question of who has authority," DiMatteo said after a two-hour hearing here on whether to grant a request by the school boards for an injunction to temporarily block the executive order that Youngkin signed on Jan. 15 shortly after he took office as governor.
The suit by the school boards is one of three challenging the governor's order to let parents opt their children out of school mask mandates. A group of Chesapeake parents challenged the order in the State Supreme Court and a group of parents of students with disabilities filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court. The Associated Press reported that three parents who support the governor's position filed suit against the Loudoun County School Board, which maintained its school mask mandate after Youngkin's executive order.
Richmond and six other school boards - for Alexandria, Falls Church, Hampton and the counties of Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington - say they have authority under the state constitution, as well as under a law Gov. Ralph Northam signed last year to require public schools to provide in-person instruction while following federal COVID-19 guidelines "to the maximum extent practicable."
"It's their job," said John Cafferky, an attorney for the Alexandria School Board and lead lawyer in the lawsuit. "It's their role to make those decisions, not the governor."
But an attorney for Youngkin said the governor's emergency powers are "vast and broad," allowing him to act by executive order to protect the constitutional rights of students and their parents to choose whether or not to wear face masks in school.
"The public interest favors parental constitutional rights," Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps said.
Popps, a former McGuireWoods lawyer whom Attorney General Jason Miyares appointed last month, argued executive orders Northam issued in the first 22 months of the COVID-19 pandemic "were far more draconian" than Executive Order 2, which Youngkin signed less than two hours after his inauguration.
"It should not matter whose name is on the executive order," he said.
Popps did not directly address the school boards' argument that they have authority under the constitution, which states that "supervision of schools in each school division shall be vested in a school board."
"Whatever else supervision includes, surely it includes the safety and welfare of students," Cafferky said.
The school boards also argued that Senate Bill 1303, which the General Assembly adopted last year to require in-person instruction in public schools that had been closed or restricted for much of the pandemic, also required them to follow the public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including universal requirement of face masks in schools.
But DiMatteo voiced skepticism over whether the CDC guidelines require school boards to mandate use of face masks by all students, or simply to consider universal use of masks among the potential measures for safely operating schools.
The judge noted that not all of Virginia's school divisions had imposed a universal face mask requirement under the CDC guidelines.
"It's not a mandate is the bottom line, isn't it?" she asked Cafferky, noting that schools have options for safely accommodating students who choose not to wear masks.
Popps said it is the governor's prerogative "to choose what's practicable" for protecting the health of students and teachers while keeping schools open for instruction and protecting parental rights.
The state law "does not impose a universal mask mandate any more than it imposes a universal [COVID-19] vaccine mandate," he said.
But while Popps said Virginia grants the governor "exceptionally broad powers" under its emergency services law, the school boards argued that Youngkin's executive order had nothing to do with protecting health.
Cafferky said the governor had based the use of his emergency powers "not on a public safety rationale, but instead on a philosophy of personal and parental choice."
"There's no question that the personal choice comes at the expense of school-wide protection," he argued.
The executive order "isn't a strategy of containing COVID-19," Cafferky said. "In fact, it's the opposite of that."
DiMatteo questioned both attorneys closely about the basis and implications of their legal arguments, but cautioned against assuming from her questions how she will rule.
She acknowledged the "significant concerns" raised in the case and that "people are looking for an answer."
"I won't take long to decide it," the judge said, "but I will take it under a period of advisement."
