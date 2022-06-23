As 7th District race begins, 'no lock' on independent voters

Daniel Cortez has a message for both Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Republican nominee Yesli Vega as they begin a general election campaign in what promises to be among the most closely watched congressional races in the country: Don't take independent voters for granted.

Cortez, 71, a retired U.S. Marine in Stafford County whose parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico, served as co-chairman of Latinos for Youngkin along with Vega, whose parents fled El Salvador during its civil war. The organization helped turn out large numbers of independent and Latino voters to elect Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin as governor last fall.

But he said that doesn't mean he will support her in the congressional midterms in November. In the primary, he supported state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania.

"I don't know that the independents will flock to her," Cortez said in an interview on Thursday. "They're going to take a real hard look at Abigail Spanberger."

"I don't think anybody has a lock on it right now," he said.

Vega, 36, clinched the Republican nomination to challenge Spanberger in a low-turnout, six-candidate primary on Tuesday that was decided by the party's conservative base, but now she will have to attune her campaign priorities to a broader electorate that is generally new to both candidates.

"What you need to say to win the primary can create challenges for you when the primary is over," said Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, in the heart of the newly redrawn 7th Congressional District.

Primary path

Vega won the primary by 5% over political newcomer Derrick Anderson, followed by Reeves and three other candidates. Her base in Prince William County, where she serves on the board of supervisors, carried her to victory after she remained competitive in the other 10 localities in the redrawn district the Virginia Supreme Court established on Dec. 28.

She won with help from what Farnsworth called "blue-chip conservative endorsements" from some of the he biggest names in national Republican circles - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who campaigned with her the day before the primary; Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; former Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, who lost his seat to Spanberger in 2018; and Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, who has established himself as the most conservative member of Virginia's congressional delegation in his first term.

The endorsements appeared to help Vega particularly in rural counties where she was not well known - Culpeper, Greene and Orange, which she won, and Caroline and King George, where she finished second behind Reeves and Anderson, respectively.

But the endorsements also can cut the other way in the general election with a broader, less ideological electorate, Farnsworth said. "It does create an opportunity for Spanberger to frame Vega as the Prince William County version of Ted Cruz or Ginni Thomas."

Spanberger

It took less than one day for Spanberger to seize that opportunity.

"The folks she brought to the district to campaign on her behalf speak to the priorities she has, which is certainly not problem solving," the two-term congresswoman said in an interview on Wednesday.

Spanberger, 42, has won twice in a district dominated by Republicans for a half-century and anchored in the Richmond suburbs. Now, she has to run in a Democratic-leaning district based in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area in an election cycle that looks inhospitable to Democrats because of the unpopularity of President Joe Biden.

In an interview, she focused on her legislation to bring down fuel and food prices, restore supplies of baby formula, lower the cost of prescription drugs, help military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals and people with drug addiction. She talked about restoring supply chains for ocean shipping and long-distance truckers.

"I've been working hard and getting results for it," she said.

Spanberger also contrasted her record with what she called Vega's "extreme views," including alleged support for the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to block the certification of Biden's election, and the leaked draft of a pending Supreme Court decision that would overturn the right to an abortion and potential other civil liberties based on personal privacy.

Vega

Vega said in a statement: "Abigail Spanberger is clearly scared. I’ve been in the General Election for 48 hours and she is already saying and doing everything she can to distract from her record.

"As our nation spirals out of control under Joe Biden’s leadership, Abigail Spanberger stands with him every step of the way. From skyrocketing gas and grocery prices, to the rising crime and lawlessness throughout our cities, Abigail hasn’t wavered from her blind support for the failed Biden Agenda."

In an apparent reference to congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 attack, Vega added: "The political theater we’re seeing play out on TV will not address the true problems our nation faces. Americans are too busy sitting at their kitchen tables worrying about how they are going to afford gas and groceries to get them through the week."

Spanberger faces voter questions about her support for Biden, especially on issues such as the cost of living in general and energy policy, Cortez said.

"The independents are just not buying what the president is selling," he said.

On the other hand, he is skeptical of Vega's approach to security on the U.S. border with Mexico, and the issue of so-called "dreamers" who were brought into the country illegally when they were children and want to remain legally.

"I'm not an open borders guy," said Cortez, whose parents immigrated legally while other members of the family did not. "But I want a path to citizenship. Both sides have failed on that."

He added: "There's got to be some compassion."

He said he is looking for evidence from both candidates they would govern like Youngkin or Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who previously represented many of the localities that are now part of the 7th.

"I want to see genuine outreach and bipartisanship," Cortez said.

Spanberger was ranked the fifth most bipartisan member of the U.S. House of Representatives in a report last month by The Lugar Center - named for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind. - and Georgetown University. Wittman was ranked 203rd and Good at 431st in sponsoring or co-sponsoring legislation with members of the opposing party.

"Anybody who says Spanberger isn't a moderate Democrat doesn't pay attention to what the other Democrats in Congress are doing," Farnsworth said.

Spanberger hasn't taken a position on Biden's proposal to suspend the federal gas tax because she said she hasn't seen the details. Youngkin accused Democrats in the Virginia Senate, who rejected his proposal for a three-month suspension of the state gas tax, of being out of step with a president from their own party.

"Who's going to pay the price for [the high cost of gasoline]? The incumbents are going to pay for it," Cortez said.

Both Spanberger and Vega live outside the boundaries of the new district, although the Republican lives a short distance away in the Manassas Park area.

Spanberger and her family - including three daughters enrolled in Henrico public schools - currently remain in western Henrico in the old district she continues to serve until January, whether re-elected or not. She hasn't said whether she will move into the new district if elected there.

"I won't be making a shift of where my children go to sleep at night any earlier than January," she repeated this week.

Representing part of the outer ring of the Washington suburbs, the new 7th is the kind of district that Farnsworth predicts will determine control of the House of Representatives, as the old helped to do when Democrats took control four years ago.

"It's where majorities are won and lost," he said.