As Afghan arrivals increase, Virginia keeps focus on COVID-19. Fewer than 20 have tested positive.

More than 14,000 Americans and Afghans have arrived in Virginia after evacuation from Afghanistan, but fewer than 20 have tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday, as the federal government prepares to begin operating a second mass vaccination clinic near Washington Dulles International Airport.

The arrival of thousands of Afghans, most of them allies and their families in the 20-year war that is ending in Afghanistan, coincides with a new surge in the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia, which reported 3,520 new cases and 40 deaths from the coronavirus disease on Friday.

Northam said the number of positive cases - just four out of 3,000 tests administered to arrivals on Thursday - has been "much better than our statewide numbers."

"If people are saying this mission is bringing COVID to the U.S., that's simply not true," the governor said in a telephone conference call with reporters on Friday morning.

Northam had been scheduled to meet virtually on Thursday with President Joe Biden and the governors of other states hosting Afghan immigrants and refugees, but the meeting was canceled after a terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. military members and up to 170 Afghan civilians outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.