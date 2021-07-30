As assembly returns to Capitol after 17 months, so does the issue of face masks

"The process is one that I think is deeply flawed and seriously partisan when it comes to the budget," he said. "We would have done these things better together than we're doing them with just a couple of members."

Newman said he is concerned that the House could adopt the budget without considering floor amendments, but he said he is confident the Senate will act "more deliberately."

"I don't think there's any chance of the budget moving at lightning speed" through committee, he said.

Democratic leaders are anxious to avoid a repeat of the special session that lasted 84 days last summer and fall, especially with House members facing re-election contests in November. Republicans criticized them for failing to agree on a procedural resolution on the first day of that session to set the rules and boundaries for how it would be conducted.

Passing a procedural resolution will be among the first orders of business on Monday. It is expected to limit the session to the adoption of a budget for spending the federal aid and to elect eight judges to the Virginia Court of Appeals, which always is a contentious issue between the House and Senate. The length of the session remains undefined.